GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.1 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index was higher 0.59 percent. * A rosy survey on factory activity in the United States gave Asian share markets an early boost on Friday, though underlying concerns about China's economic growth kept investors from rushing to buy riskier assets. * U.S. stocks climbed on Thursday after a reading on manufacturing activity hit its highest in nearly four years, while news about Facebook and Tesla drove their shares to record highs. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * India's foreign reserves and bank lending data. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. India eases market share rules for telecom deals, imposes spectrum fee - Wilmar expands sugar reach with India's Shree Renuka deal - India will need to keep raising policy interest rate - IMF - MCX to exit 3 exchange ventures - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/cur96v) Cipla to partner with US drug maker Merck to sell HIV drug in India - Mint (link.reuters.com/bur96v) Bharti says no quantum of damage determined by courts in Econet dispute - India's Adani Port gets Ennore container terminal project - Coal imports by Indian power companies surge - minister - AAP accuses state discom, Reliance-Infra of corruption in Maharashtra - Mint (link.reuters.com/zer96v) Apollo Hospitals to spend 20 bln rupees on capacity upgrade - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/xer96v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)