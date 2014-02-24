GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.1 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is lower 0.65 percent. * Asian stocks dropped and the dollar firmed on Monday, as investors looked past the Group of 20's latest commitment to spur faster global growth and turned their focus back to the impact of the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus withdrawal. * U.S. stocks slipped on Friday on options-related trading, with the S&P 500 facing resistance as it flirts with its record high even as economic data continues to underwhelm. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Mastek Ltd earnings. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. G20 aspires to faster economic growth, roadmap sketchy Maruti investors oppose Suzuki's plant in Gujarat - Times of India (link.reuters.com/kuz96v) India set to take on U.S. over probe into IPR laws - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/nuz96v) India telecom regulator recommends higher price for 800 MHz spectrum Indian regulator allows compensation for Tata Power's Mundra plant India's Modi widens lead, BJP may win half the seats in key state: poll Govt suggests PSU banks sell non-core stake - Mint (link.reuters.com/juz96v) Moody's reports conditional open offer to increase stake in ICRA India's GMR to issue shares worth $183 mln to Temasek, other investors FDA chief says U.S. not targeting Indian drug companies in crackdown Dubai's air seat entitlements to India likely to be increased by 20 percent - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/huz96v) Fire at Mumbai Ceat tyre unit - PTI in Hindustan Times (link.reuters.com/guz96v) SKF India Oct-Dec net up 50.33 percent India's Bajaj to launch four-wheel vehicle but it's not a car Financial Technologies not averse to stake sale: Jignesh Shah - Mint (link.reuters.com/fuz96v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)