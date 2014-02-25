GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.35 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is higher 0.34 percent. * Asian share markets regained some altitude on Tuesday courtesy of a tailwind from Wall Street which sped to historic highs amid more mergers buzz, while gold extended its recent rally. * U.S. stocks rose on Monday and the S&P 500 hit a record intraday high, helped by gains in health insurers' shares and optimism about merger activity. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * Sanofi India quarterly results INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. India central bank chief says inflation views aligned with govt - TV New bank licences: Jalan panel report by weekend - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/dah27v) Canada Pension Plan may invest 20 billion rupees ($322.4 million) in L&T's infrastructure arm - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/fah27v) United Spirits slashes capex plans as it struggles with slowing sales - Mint (link.reuters.com/gah27v) Petronas to sell 25 pct stake in Canadian Progress to Indian co - JP group in talks to sell 74 percent stake in cement JVs with SAIL to ACC - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/hah27v) Supreme Court notice to Reliance-led discoms on 9 billion rupees dues - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/jah27v) Mahindra Two Wheelers says Kinetic sells stake to Samena Capital Zydus Cadila gets U.S. FDA nod for Clonidine Hcl injection Tata Power board to meet on Feb. 27 to consider fund raising options Shree Renuka board to meet on Feb. 27 to consider rights issue India corp bond deals to be reported on bourses from April 1-cbank Daimler Trucks seeks to cut dependence on Europe with India push Daiichi Sankyo unit Ranbaxy suspends drug ingredients shipment from 2 plants Bhushan Steel seeks 70 billion rupees loan; claims capacity expansion but banks consider it as rollover - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/kah27v) ($1 = 62.0450 rupees) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)