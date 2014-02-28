GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.2 percent while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is higher 0.3 percent. * Asian stocks were steady on Friday, tracking gains on Wall Street after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments reiterated her confidence in the U.S. economy. * The S&P 500 closed at a record on Thursday and ended in positive territory for the year after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said harsh weather seems to be to behind recent U.S. economic softness. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * India-Infrastructure data for April-January period at 1200 IST. * India's fiscal deficit figures for April-January period at 1600 IST. * GDP data for Oct-Dec quarter at 1730 IST. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Tech Mahindra, United Spirits to join India's NSE index. India's Modi signals shift in favour of big retail - Govt decides to hold on to ITC, L&T shares from SUUTI portfolio - Times of India (link.reuters.com/wed37v) Tata Power to sell 30 pct stake in Indonesian subsidiary for $120 million - Mint (link.reuters.com/xed37v) Tech Mahindra to acquire BASF Business Services Consult GmbH - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/zed37v) FTIL to sell stake to strategic partner, divest stake in MCX and other ventures - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/bud37v) BNP Paribas downgrades China, Korea equities; upgrades India, Indonesia - India cbank chief says policy rate is appropriately set - India can grow faster if it executes investments-PM aide - India launches coal block auctions as earlier system discredited - India's ruling party demands opinion poll ban after exposé - India infrastructure splurge too late for this - or next - government - India to cut potash subsidy, hitting demand - sources - Nigeria says fines mobile firms MTN, Airtel and Glo for poor service - KPIT Technologies says it is not considering selling stake in company - Titan Co enters into JV with Montblanc Services - (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)