GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are
up 0.2 percent while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index
is higher 0.3 percent.
* Asian stocks were steady on Friday, tracking gains on Wall
Street after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments
reiterated her confidence in the U.S. economy.
* The S&P 500 closed at a record on Thursday and ended in
positive territory for the year after Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen said harsh weather seems to be to behind recent
U.S. economic softness.
KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
* India-Infrastructure data for April-January period at 1200
IST.
* India's fiscal deficit figures for
April-January period at 1600 IST.
* GDP data for Oct-Dec quarter at 1730 IST.
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
For additional press items double click
NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Tech Mahindra, United Spirits to join India's NSE index.
India's Modi signals shift in favour of big retail -
Govt decides to hold on to ITC, L&T shares from SUUTI
portfolio - Times of India (link.reuters.com/wed37v)
Tata Power to sell 30 pct stake in Indonesian subsidiary for
$120 million - Mint (link.reuters.com/xed37v)
Tech Mahindra to acquire BASF Business Services Consult GmbH
- Business Standard (link.reuters.com/zed37v)
FTIL to sell stake to strategic partner, divest stake in MCX
and other ventures - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/bud37v)
BNP Paribas downgrades China, Korea equities; upgrades
India, Indonesia -
India cbank chief says policy rate is appropriately set -
India can grow faster if it executes investments-PM aide -
India launches coal block auctions as earlier system
discredited -
India's ruling party demands opinion poll ban after exposé -
India infrastructure splurge too late for this - or next -
government -
India to cut potash subsidy, hitting demand - sources -
Nigeria says fines mobile firms MTN, Airtel and Glo for poor
service -
KPIT Technologies says it is not considering selling stake
in company -
Titan Co enters into JV with Montblanc Services -
(Compiled by Manoj Rawal)