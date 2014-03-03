GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.1 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is lower 0.8 percent. * Stock prices plummeted while oil prices shot up on Monday as escalating tensions between Russia and the West after Russia bloodlessly seized a part of Ukraine. * U.S. equity futures dipped at the open of electronic trading on Sunday, with concerns about Russia's aggression in the Ukraine weighing on sentiment. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * India-Manufacturing PMI AT 1030 IST INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Indian GDP number disappoints before election - India's April-Jan fiscal deficit at $86 bln, crosses full-year target - India's Jan infrastructure output up 1.6 pct y/y - govt - Reliance Industries may surrender 2 more blocks - Business Line (link.reuters.com/bum37v) UAE-led group to buy two India power plants in deal worth $1.6 bln - Bakrie Group of Indonesia plans to raise $1.07 bln for acquisitions, eyes Tata Power's 30 pct in PT Mitratama Perkasa - Investor Daily - India's BJP may allow more foreign investment in insurance - India's Maruti Suzuki Feb sales down 0.4 pct - India's TVS Motor February sales rise 7 pct - India's Mahindra February sales fall 12 pct - Tata Motors February sales fall 36 pct - Voltas forms JV with Dow Chemical Pacific (Singapore) - Trai won't intervene to check WhatsApp voice - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/xem37v) Delhi HC spikes Teva plea in relief for Natco Pharma - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/wem37v) ATF price hiked by 1 pct, non-subsidised LPG rate cut by 53 rupees - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/vem37v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)