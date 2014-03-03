GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are
down 0.1 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan
index is lower 0.8 percent.
* Stock prices plummeted while oil prices shot up on Monday as
escalating tensions between Russia and the West after Russia
bloodlessly seized a part of Ukraine.
* U.S. equity futures dipped at the open of electronic trading
on Sunday, with concerns about Russia's aggression in the
Ukraine weighing on sentiment.
KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
* India-Manufacturing PMI AT 1030 IST
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
Indian GDP number disappoints before election -
India's April-Jan fiscal deficit at $86 bln, crosses
full-year target -
India's Jan infrastructure output up 1.6 pct y/y - govt -
Reliance Industries may surrender 2 more blocks - Business
Line (link.reuters.com/bum37v)
UAE-led group to buy two India power plants in deal worth
$1.6 bln -
Bakrie Group of Indonesia plans to raise $1.07 bln for
acquisitions, eyes Tata Power's 30 pct in PT Mitratama Perkasa -
Investor Daily -
India's BJP may allow more foreign investment in insurance -
India's Maruti Suzuki Feb sales down 0.4 pct -
India's TVS Motor February sales rise 7 pct -
India's Mahindra February sales fall 12 pct -
Tata Motors February sales fall 36 pct -
Voltas forms JV with Dow Chemical Pacific (Singapore) -
Trai won't intervene to check WhatsApp voice - Financial
Express (link.reuters.com/xem37v)
Delhi HC spikes Teva plea in relief for Natco Pharma -
Financial Express (link.reuters.com/wem37v)
ATF price hiked by 1 pct, non-subsidised LPG rate cut by 53
rupees - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/vem37v)
