GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.2 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is flat. * Asian shares were on the defensive on Tuesday as tensions over Ukraine showed no sign of abating, with Russia tightening its grip on Crimea while the West sought measures to deter Moscow. * U.S. stocks tumbled on Monday alongside other risky assets globally as tensions in Ukraine and Russia escalated after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared he had the right to invade his neighbor. FACTORS TO WATCH * India may release trade data for February around 0700GMT INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Sebi to examine Suzuki move to house Gujarat plant in 100 percent arm - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/pet37v) Power companies seek higher rates for coal, wind and solar electricity - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/set37v) INTERVIEW-India's Lupin seeks biosimilar, lung drug partners DLF again under competition watchdog's lens - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/ret37v) IOC eyes stakes in LNG terminals at Mundra, Dahej and Dighi - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/qet37v) SAIL reports 7 pct sales growth in February - Ashok Leyland Feb total sales down 21 pct - Hero MotoCorp says sold 504,181 units in Feb - Jubilant First Trust Healthcare sells hospital business to Narayana Health - Safaricom, Airtel seek to buy Kenyan rival Essar's Yu - (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)