* Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are up
0.5 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index
gains 0.56 percent.
* Asian stocks rose and the dollar held firm in early trade on
Wednesday, after remarks from Russian President Vladimir Putin
allayed fears of an imminent military conflict in Ukraine.
* U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 closing at a
record as concerns about a confrontation between Russia and
Ukraine eased, and the market recovered more than all of the
previous session's hefty losses.
KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
* India Services PMI for February (1030 IST)
* India central bank deputy K.C. Chakrabarty and Finance
Minister P. Chidambaram meeting bankers to review quarterly
performance. (1300 IST)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
For additional press items double click
NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
India to announce parliamentary election dates on March 5 -
Reliance Jio Infocomm enters into tower sharing pact with
Bharti Infratel -
India's ONGC sees east coast block gas output peaking at
25-30 mscmd -
State-run insurers may stay out of GlaxoSmithKline's open
offer - Economic Times
(link.reuters.com/sac47v)
Novartis may be fined for submitting 'fake' document to
regulator - Economic Times
(link.reuters.com/tac47v)
NTT Docomo to stay invested in Tata Tele - Business Standard
(link.reuters.com/vac47v)
Nod for premium recast, but road developers sore - Financial
Express
(link.reuters.com/wac47v)
Walmart to expand in e-retailing in India, planning
marketplace model akin to Amazon, eBay - Economic Times
(link.reuters.com/xac47v)
McLeod Russel to enter green tea biz, plan to acquire
factory in Vietnam - Business Line
(link.reuters.com/zac47v)
Moody's assigns first-time Baa3 rating to Petronet LNG Ltd,
outlook stable -
India's Shriram Transport Finance to expand car lending book
-
India's UPL increases stake in Brazil co -
Punjab National Bank sells entire stake in Credit
Information Bureau India -
(Compiled by Manoj Rawal)