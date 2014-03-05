GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.5 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.56 percent. * Asian stocks rose and the dollar held firm in early trade on Wednesday, after remarks from Russian President Vladimir Putin allayed fears of an imminent military conflict in Ukraine. * U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record as concerns about a confrontation between Russia and Ukraine eased, and the market recovered more than all of the previous session's hefty losses. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * India Services PMI for February (1030 IST) * India central bank deputy K.C. Chakrabarty and Finance Minister P. Chidambaram meeting bankers to review quarterly performance. (1300 IST) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. India to announce parliamentary election dates on March 5 - Reliance Jio Infocomm enters into tower sharing pact with Bharti Infratel - India's ONGC sees east coast block gas output peaking at 25-30 mscmd - State-run insurers may stay out of GlaxoSmithKline's open offer - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/sac47v) Novartis may be fined for submitting 'fake' document to regulator - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/tac47v) NTT Docomo to stay invested in Tata Tele - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/vac47v) Nod for premium recast, but road developers sore - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/wac47v) Walmart to expand in e-retailing in India, planning marketplace model akin to Amazon, eBay - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/xac47v) McLeod Russel to enter green tea biz, plan to acquire factory in Vietnam - Business Line (link.reuters.com/zac47v) Moody's assigns first-time Baa3 rating to Petronet LNG Ltd, outlook stable - India's Shriram Transport Finance to expand car lending book - India's UPL increases stake in Brazil co - Punjab National Bank sells entire stake in Credit Information Bureau India - (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)