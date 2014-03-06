GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.48 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index also gains 0.31 percent. * Asian shares could enjoy a reprieve on Thursday as diplomatic efforts moderate the crisis over Ukraine, while the euro comes under pressure as investors speculate whether the European Central Bank will ease policy later in the day. * The S&P 500 finished almost flat on Wednesday, a day after closing at an all-time high, as investors shrugged off soft data on jobs and the services sector while keeping an eye on developments in Ukraine. FACTORS TO WATCH * US Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Nisha Biswal will travel March 4-6 to Bangalore and New Delhi. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. India's balance of payments swings to surplus - central bank - Street fighting as India heads for April-May election - Sanofi files patent infringement suit against Glenmark - PTI in Business Line (link.reuters.com/quj47v) Tata Motors and China's Chery Automobile explore further possible tie-ups - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/ruj47v) AstraZeneca defers delisting offer - Mint (link.reuters.com/suj47v) Tata Power says board to consider rights issue - Apollo, ICICI Venture set to complete raising $750 mln India fund-sources - Kirloskar Brothers says SPP Pumps LP acquires 100 pct capital of Syncroflo Inc - Suntory readies Rs 5 bln swig of Radico brands - Times of India (link.reuters.com/tuj47v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)