GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are up
0.44 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index
also gains 0.2 percent, signalling India's NSE
index may rise to a record high in pre-open trading.
* Asian stocks edged up and the dollar index slumped on Friday,
as investors looked toward the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report
later in the session for confirmation that the U.S. employment
picture has improved.
* U.S. stocks mostly rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 closing
at yet another record on better-than-expected jobless claims
data and the European Central Bank's move to keep rates
unchanged.
KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
* Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan holds a press
conference in Delhi.
* India's foreign reserves and bank lending data.
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
