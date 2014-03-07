GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.44 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index also gains 0.2 percent, signalling India's NSE index may rise to a record high in pre-open trading. * Asian stocks edged up and the dollar index slumped on Friday, as investors looked toward the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report later in the session for confirmation that the U.S. employment picture has improved. * U.S. stocks mostly rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 closing at yet another record on better-than-expected jobless claims data and the European Central Bank's move to keep rates unchanged. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan holds a press conference in Delhi. * India's foreign reserves and bank lending data. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. INTERVIEW-India's Reliance Globalcom no longer for sale, CEO says - RBI sells special drawing rights to pay North Block - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/zer47v) Bharti Group in talks with Carrefour, Aeon to form retail joint venture - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/bur47v) U.S. seeks "talk and trade" to rebuild India ties - US fears for patents on next-generation drugs in India - Moody's affirms all of IDBI ratings; changes outlook to negative for standalone financial strength - Central Bank of India sells entire stake in Credit Information Bureau of India - Coal India plans to set up power plant in 2015/16 - (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)