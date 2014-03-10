GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.5 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index slumps 1.1 percent. * Asian stocks slipped in early trade and the dollar stepped back from its recent highs as disappointing Chinese trade data and uncertainty over the crisis in Ukraine kept risk appetite in check. * U.S. stocks finished mostly higher on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record after more jobs than expected were created in February and January's figure was revised higher. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers will release industry sales data for February, when demand remained mostly subdued despite price cuts half-way through the month INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Ranbaxy recalls some batches of generic Lipitor in latest quality blow - India set to challenge U.S. for election-spending record - Reliance Industries Ltd discoveries approved without appraisal: CAG - PTI in Financial Express (link.reuters.com/jyz47v) Apollo Hospitals postpones plans to list in Singapore - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/kyz47v) Infotech Enterprises says U.S. unit to acquire Softential Inc - Mahindra and Mahindra says gets Bombay High Court nod to merge truck business with co - Japan's Aeon denies Indian retail JV talks, Carrefour silent - Financial Technologies (India) appoints financial advisor for divestment of MCX stake - Tech Mahindra, Microsoft to co-develop spring release of Microsoft Dynamics CRM - Petronas secures Indian partners for Canadian LNG plan - GSK increases stake in Indian subsidiary to 75 pct - KKR to lend 20 bln rupees to Hotel Leela Venture - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/hyz47v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)