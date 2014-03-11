* Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.09 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.31 percent. * Asian markets were finding their feet on Tuesday after a rocky ride the previous session, though uncertainty about the true state of China's economy kept the mood brittle and commodity prices depressed. * U.S. stocks dipped on Monday, weighed down by soft data out of China and Boeing's latest production setback. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH Supreme court to hear Reliance Industries gas unit pricing petition INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. India cbank says net sold $1.9 bln in Jan in spot forex market - Delhi discoms to get 80 bln rupees in dues over 8 years, starting FY15 - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/xug57v) Escrow account to save BP, Niko in KG-D6 - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/wug57v) Kuwait Petroleum eyes stake in IOC's Paradip refinery - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/tug57v) Cipla may put patent for new HIV drug in open access pool - Mint (link.reuters.com/zug57v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)