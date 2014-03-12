* Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.35 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is trading 1.05 percent lower. * Asian stock markets swung lower on Wednesday as economic uncertainty in China and the United States combined with political tensions in Ukraine to keep investors cautious and commodities under a dark cloud. * U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, with selling picking up late in the session, as investors cashed in some of the recent market gains, but the S&P 500 finished less than 1 percent away from a record high set last week. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * Feb CPI and Jan industrial output data * Supreme court to hear Reliance gas pricing petition * US Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz in Mumbai to address an industry event INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. India Maruti investors ratchet up pressure to shelve Suzuki deal - India economic data likely to point to weak growth, high inflation - Ranbaxy scrambles for ingredients to make generic Nexium - Indian Hotels expects additional provision of $66 mln for March-end - Modi's Indian election bandwagon rolling as he picks up allies - EXCLUSIVE-India to slash Iran oil imports to meet nuclear deal parameters- sources - ICICI Bank taps bilateral deals for overseas funds - Financial Chronicle (link.reuters.com/cep57v) Maruti plans to invest in new overseas plants for Suzuki - Mint (link.reuters.com/dep57v) India's Sesa says mining cap may lead to job cuts - SpiceJet may announce $3.9 billion order for Boeing Max planes - Mint (link.reuters.com/fep57v) Bharti Airtel to hike fixed-line broadband rates from April - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/gep57v) SpiceJet, IndiGo start another fare war, offer massive cuts in ticket prices - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/hep57v) Havells India to list Sylvania Global on London Stock Exchange - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/jep57v) KEC International puts 7 acres in Thane on the block - Business Line (link.reuters.com/kep57v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)