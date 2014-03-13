* Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange gain 0.17 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is 0.9 percent higher. * Asian shares were on the defensive on Thursday as nervous investors tried to limit their exposure to risk, ahead of a batch of key Chinese economic data that may offer clues about the extent of any slowdown. * U.S. stocks finished little changed on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq up for the first session in five, as investors grappled with the evolving situation in Ukraine but shrugged off concern over weakness in China's economy. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * Supreme court to hear Reliance gas pricing petition INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Indian economy performs better than forecast before election Whyte & Mackay sale attracts several suitors - sources Infosys sees FY14 revenue growth at lower end of guidance - Mint (link.reuters.com/tyv57v) Coal India officers to go on 3-day strike; output to be hit SpiceJet places $4.4 bln order for 42 Boeing 737s Hyundai launches entry-level sedan XCent; priced 19,000 rupees lower than Maruti's Dzire - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/zyv57v) Big Pharma still betting on "messed up" Indian drugs market Hotel Leelaventure says terms of bridge loan do not meet the company's requirements Pfizer to appeal court decision regarding Celebrex reissue patent Russia's VTB to fund Ruias led Essar Group to buy back shares, pay off lenders - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/vyv57v) Election code of conduct hits realty firms - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/wyv57v) Maruti board divided over Suzuki's Gujarat plan - Times of India (link.reuters.com/xyv57v) (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)