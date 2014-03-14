Nifty futures traded on Singapore Exchange is down 0.62 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 1 percent lower. * Asian shares skidded to a three-week low and the yen held steady at lofty levels on Friday, as heightened tension in Ukraine ahead of a weekend referendum prompted investors to shed riskier assets. * U.S. stocks tumbled on Thursday, with the Dow and the S&P 500 suffering their worst day since early February, on rising concerns over Ukraine and Russia and new signs of a slowdown in China. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * India wholesale price inflation * India to launch ETF for stake sale in government companies INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Founder to sell 42.7 pct stake in Crompton Greaves, valued at $3 billion - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/wud67v) L&T to reduce stake in NBFC arm L&T Housing Finance - Mint (link.reuters.com/vud67v) PSU ETF to be launched on 18 March - Mint (link.reuters.com/zud67v) CBI probes MCX-SX licence grant, moves against FTIL, Jignesh Shah - Mint (link.reuters.com/sud67v) India's Tata Motors says Feb global wholesales at 79,996 vehicles - Bharti Airtel sees more high-profile exits - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/xud67v) Larsen and Toubro says L&T Infrastructure Finance intends to issue non-convertible debentures - Indian Oil plans to build Rs 300 bln refinery at Mundra - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/rud67v) Binani Cement suspends operations at 2 plants in Rajasthan - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/qud67v) India coal imports jump 20 pct in Feb as prices dip-OreTeam - India's Feb Iranian oil imports fall 36 pct versus Jan- trade - Manappuram Finance acquires Milestone Home Finance - Business Line (link.reuters.com/pud67v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)