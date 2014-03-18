* Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange gain 0.24 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is up 0.33 percent. * Asian shares inched forward and the yen slipped in early trade on Tuesday after Crimea's vote to join Russia passed relatively peacefully, but investors remained wary ahead of this week's U.S. Federal Reserve policy review. * U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, with the S&P 500 bouncing from its worst weekly drop in the past seven, as concerns eased over the situation in Crimea, while economic data indicated the economy was improving after a winter slowdown. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * India cbank to conduct a pre-policy meet with market participants INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. India's Maruti Sukuzi to seek minority shareholder nod for plant - India's Reliance Industries telecoms unit agrees tower lease pact - Crocin headache for GSK Healthcare - Business Line (link.reuters.com/pyt67v) Under-pressure United Stock Exchange in talks to be acquired by BSE - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/nyt67v) Toyota suspends India production as pay dispute drags - India's Infosys wins application development contract from Volvo - Securitisation, extra loans to speed up NHAI projects - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/myt67v) BHEL enters solar wafer business with indigenous tech, 30-bln-rupee plant - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/kyt67v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)