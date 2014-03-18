* Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange gain
0.24 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan
is up 0.33 percent.
* Asian shares inched forward and the yen slipped in early trade
on Tuesday after Crimea's vote to join Russia passed relatively
peacefully, but investors remained wary ahead of this week's
U.S. Federal Reserve policy review.
* U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, with the S&P 500 bouncing from
its worst weekly drop in the past seven, as concerns eased over
the situation in Crimea, while economic data indicated the
economy was improving after a winter slowdown.
KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
* India cbank to conduct a pre-policy meet with market
participants
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
For additional press items double click
NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
India's Maruti Sukuzi to seek minority shareholder nod for
plant -
India's Reliance Industries telecoms unit agrees tower lease
pact -
Crocin headache for GSK Healthcare - Business Line
(link.reuters.com/pyt67v)
Under-pressure United Stock Exchange in talks to be acquired
by BSE - Economic Times
(link.reuters.com/nyt67v)
Toyota suspends India production as pay dispute drags -
India's Infosys wins application development contract from
Volvo -
Securitisation, extra loans to speed up NHAI projects -
Financial Express
(link.reuters.com/myt67v)
BHEL enters solar wafer business with indigenous tech,
30-bln-rupee plant - Financial Express
(link.reuters.com/kyt67v)
(Compiled by Manoj Rawal)