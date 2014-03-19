* Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange is up 0.32 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is down 0.17 percent. * Asian share markets opened on a tentative footing on Wednesday, with investors cautious amid the backdrop of East-West geopolitical tensions involving Ukraine and ahead of a closely-watched Federal Reserve policy review later in the session. * U.S. stocks climbed for a second straight session on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 within striking distance of its record after comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin soothed anxiety that tensions over Ukraine could escalate. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Power giant NTPC on big acquisition drive - Financial Chronicle (link.reuters.com/vuc77v) Maruti Suzuki to halt shipments to Europe, exports to dip 10 pct - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/tuc77v) TCS warns of weak Q4, but says 2014-15 will be good - Mint (link.reuters.com/suc77v) France's Vicat in talks to buy out Sagar Cements' 47 pct stake for 41 bln rupees - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/ruc77v) Banks told to remit TDS by month-end - Business Line (link.reuters.com/quc77v) Ashok Leyland says sold 5 mln shares held in IndusInd Bank - Infosys says signs five-year deal with Lansforsakringar AB - Power Finance announces transfer of unit to Sterlite Grid Ltd - (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)