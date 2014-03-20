* Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange is down
0.4 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan
is down 1.1 percent.
* Asian share markets trading lower as selling flowed through to
Asia, where Japan's Nikkei .N225 slipped 0.7 percent while the
Australian market lost 0.8 percent.
* U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday after comments from Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen raised the possibility of an earlier-
than-anticipated increase in interest rates.
KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
* India cbank chief to address banking event, meet economists,
India cbank deputy Chakrabarty at event
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
States to go to tribunal on CERC ruling for compensation to
Adani, Tata - Business Standard
(link.reuters.com/wak77v)
Little respite for NTPC as Delhi HC refuses stay on CERC
tariff norms - Financial Express
(link.reuters.com/zak77v)
Poll panel raises red flag on bank licence timing - Business
Standard
(link.reuters.com/xak77v)
Perseverance pays for India's richest man and his retail
foray -
Indian regulator orders Financial Tech to sell stock
exchange stake -
India allows more banks to import gold in easing of curbs -
India's Sagar denies report of JV stake sale talks with
Vicat -
Allcargo Logistics says signs agreement for trailers with
Scania -
(Compiled by Manoj Rawal)