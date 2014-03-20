* Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange is down 0.4 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is down 1.1 percent. * Asian share markets trading lower as selling flowed through to Asia, where Japan's Nikkei .N225 slipped 0.7 percent while the Australian market lost 0.8 percent. * U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday after comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen raised the possibility of an earlier- than-anticipated increase in interest rates. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * India cbank chief to address banking event, meet economists, India cbank deputy Chakrabarty at event INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. States to go to tribunal on CERC ruling for compensation to Adani, Tata - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/wak77v) Little respite for NTPC as Delhi HC refuses stay on CERC tariff norms - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/zak77v) Poll panel raises red flag on bank licence timing - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/xak77v) Perseverance pays for India's richest man and his retail foray - Indian regulator orders Financial Tech to sell stock exchange stake - India allows more banks to import gold in easing of curbs - India's Sagar denies report of JV stake sale talks with Vicat - Allcargo Logistics says signs agreement for trailers with Scania - (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)