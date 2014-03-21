* Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.4 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan trading 0.36 percent higher. * Asian markets found their footing on Friday after Wall Street shook off concerns about Federal Reserve policy, while this week's spike in U.S. yields kept the dollar underpinned near three-week highs. * U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, after a batch of economic data pointed to an improving economy and investors reassessed Fed Chair Janet Yellen's comments that had fuelled speculation of an earlier-than-expected rate hike by the central bank. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. India seeks up to $935 mln in Axis Bank stake sale - sources - India's Infosys says another senior executive leaving - India's gold jewellery exports turn to uptrend - India cbank deputy Chakrabarty resigns before end of term - PSU hydropower firms to build 250 bln rupees of projects in Bhutan - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/hes77v) GAIL's 34 bln rupees pipeline project hits land block in Tamil Nadu - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/ges77v) Indian quality woes point to generic drugs shake-out - Novartis - (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)