GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * NSE futures traded on the Singapore Exchange gain 0.12 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.14 percent. * Asian markets were torn two ways on Monday, some following Wall Street lower but others encouraged by U.S. jobs data that hit the sweet spot for many investors -- firm enough to soothe concerns about the health of the U.S. recovery but not so strong as to hasten the end of policy stimulus. * Momentum shares like Netflix and TripAdvisor sold off sharply for a second straight day on Friday, giving the Nasdaq its worst day since February and leaving investors anxious about how much further they may fall. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. India's Sun Pharma to buy Ranbaxy in $3.2 bln deal - INSIGHT-Advisers to India's Modi dream of a Thatcherite revolution - Two largest cement makers Lafarge, Holcim agree to merge - India to kick off world's biggest election in remote northeast - India's opposition holds strong lead in last big poll before election - All FDI welcome, except in retail, says BJP leader Arun Jaitley - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/pak38v) India's drug inspectors hard-pressed to scrutinise factories - India central bank shifts to consumer prices for valuing rupee - Tata Steel says FY saleable steel production up 12.7 pct - India's forex reserves post highest weekly rise in 4 months - Indian tyre-makers shine as car owners replace bald rubber - SBI to offload up to 40-bln-rupee bad loans to ARCs - PTI in Times of India (link.reuters.com/jak38v) Escorts plans to restructure its auto component business - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/mak38v) ONGC's foreign arm to offload equity in Vietnam block - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/nak38v) Russia's Rosneft woos Reliance, ONGC for exploration tie-ups - Business Line (link.reuters.com/kak38v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)