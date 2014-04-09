GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * NSE futures traded on the Singapore Exchange gain 0.24 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is up 0.88 percent. * Asian shares rose in early trade on Wednesday after Wall Street snapped a three-day losing streak, but Japanese stocks tumbled after the yen surged on fading hopes of near-term stimulus from the Bank of Japan. * U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, snapping a three-day losing streak as investors bought beaten-down social media and Internet shares. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * India's Supreme Court to resume hearing of an appeal seeking the release of the Sahara conglomerate chief who has been held in jail for more than a month for his group's failure to comply with a court order to repay investors in outlawed bonds. * Coal ministry officials and Coal India chairman to attend the 5th annual international COAL-GAS summit in New Delhi INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. India market regulator rolls back some restrictions on FX derivatives - Five key challenges a Modi government would face in India - Maruti Suzuki set to log biggest-ever recall in India, fault in 0.15 mln Swift Dzires - Indian Express (link.reuters.com/pez38v) SEBI investigating Axis Bank share sale, L&T Finance offer for sale-Economic Times GVK gets Australian court nod to develop Queensland mine, but with stiff riders - Business Line (link.reuters.com/nez38v) Sun Pharma-Ranbaxy deal may come under SEBI lens for possible insider trading norms violation - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/mez38v) Now, GMR's Philippine project flies into trouble - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/kez38v) Wal-Mart plans 50 more India wholesale outlets, e-commerce launch - ING Vysya Bank sees pre-tax impact of 600 mln rupees due to salary escalation - Gulf Oil India becomes a unit of Gulf Oil International Inc - Tata Steel says Tata Steel & Tube Holdings of New Zealand to buy Tata Steel International (Australasia) - (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)