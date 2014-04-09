GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* NSE futures traded on the Singapore Exchange gain
0.24 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index
is up 0.88 percent.
* Asian shares rose in early trade on Wednesday after Wall
Street snapped a three-day losing streak, but Japanese stocks
tumbled after the yen surged on fading hopes of near-term
stimulus from the Bank of Japan.
* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, snapping a three-day losing
streak as investors bought beaten-down social media and Internet
shares.
KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
* India's Supreme Court to resume hearing of an appeal
seeking the release of the Sahara conglomerate chief who has
been held in jail for more than a month for his group's failure
to comply with a court order to repay investors in outlawed
bonds.
* Coal ministry officials and Coal India chairman to attend
the 5th annual international COAL-GAS summit in New Delhi
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
For additional press items double click
NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
India market regulator rolls back some restrictions on FX
derivatives -
Five key challenges a Modi government would face in India -
Maruti Suzuki set to log biggest-ever recall in India, fault
in 0.15 mln Swift Dzires - Indian Express
(link.reuters.com/pez38v)
SEBI investigating Axis Bank share sale, L&T Finance offer
for sale-Economic Times
GVK gets Australian court nod to develop Queensland mine,
but with stiff riders - Business Line
(link.reuters.com/nez38v)
Sun Pharma-Ranbaxy deal may come under SEBI lens for
possible insider trading norms violation - Business Standard
(link.reuters.com/mez38v)
Now, GMR's Philippine project flies into trouble - Business
Standard
(link.reuters.com/kez38v)
Wal-Mart plans 50 more India wholesale outlets, e-commerce
launch -
ING Vysya Bank sees pre-tax impact of 600 mln rupees due to
salary escalation -
Gulf Oil India becomes a unit of Gulf Oil International Inc
-
Tata Steel says Tata Steel & Tube Holdings of New Zealand to
buy Tata Steel International (Australasia) -
(Compiled by Manoj Rawal)