* Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.3 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.12 percent. * Asian shares look to extend recent solid gains on Thursday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting suggest the Fed may be more cautious towards raising interest rates than markets had thought. * U.S. stocks rallied on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting showed a more supportive central bank than investors had previously expected. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Europe's regulator to inspect Ranbaxy's India plant in June India regulator examines Sun, Ranbaxy merger trading - Source Multi Commodity Exchange of India's board has decided, for the time being, not to go ahead with preferential allotment of shares Suzlon announces sale of 240 mw big sky wind farm to Everpower Government defends decision to hike gas price, urges Supreme Court to refrain from interfering - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/puh48v) After death of MD Karl Slym, Cyrus Mistry looks to turn around Tata Motors' Indian operations - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/quh48v) With $1 billion bond sale, SBI to revive overseas fund-raising - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/ruh48v) Do not shortchange us: ACC's minority shareholders to Holcim -Business Standard (link.reuters.com/suh48v) Toyota to recall 45,000 Innovas in India (Mint) (link.reuters.com/wuh48v) Etihad may not have to make open offer to Jet Airways shareholders (Mint) (link.reuters.com/xuh48v) Thakurani mines closure order to hit iron ore supplies to JSPL (Mint) (link.reuters.com/zuh48v) India's Sun Pharma plans gradual phase-out of Ranbaxy-branded drugs in US-Sources (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)