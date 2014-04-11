GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.44 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is down 0.81 percent. * Japanese shares sank to six-month lows on Friday as an escalating selloff on Wall Street spread to Asia and slugged markets that had been fairly resilient up to now. * The Nasdaq suffered its biggest drop in two-and-a-half years on Thursday after another sharp selloff in biotech and momentum names, including Gilead Sciences and TripAdvisor, increasing investor anxiety about a broader pullback. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * India's February factory output data. * India's autos industry body will release sales data for March and the fiscal year ended March. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Cool reception for India central banker urging global cooperation - BRICS aim to finish development bank preparations by July summit - India cbank panel submits report on pricing of credit by banks - RBI issues fresh norms to curb customer discrimination - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/ner48v) Jaguar Land Rover says Q1 sales up 8 pct - 12th Plan GDP growth target may be cut to 6 pct from 8 pct - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/mer48v) Natco seeks to block Gilead's hepatitis c drug patent in India-source - U.S. drug industry group defends price of Gilead hepatitis drug - (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)