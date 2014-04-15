* Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are up
0.3 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index
is up 0.13 percent.
* Asian shares edged higher in early trade on Tuesday after
upbeat U.S. data helped Wall Street bounce from a sharp selloff
in recent days.
* U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday as Citigroup's earnings
and strong retail sales gave investors reasons to buy equities
despite a resurgence of geopolitical uncertainties.
KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
* Infosys earnings
* India's CPI and WPI data for March
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
For additional press items double click
NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Higher food costs in India probably pushed inflation up in
march
Shock fall in industry output, exports deepen India's
economic gloom
Fitch revises outlook on Tata Steel to stable from negative
- Business Standard (link.reuters.com/jyj58v)
India's Modi stands by Hindu customs but wants progress for
Muslims
INTERVIEW-Reviving investment is key, says man tipped to be
India's finance minister
Bharti in talks with Carrefour for wholesale jv - Economic
Times
Novartis takes Dr Reddy's Laboratories to court in US over
cancer drug patent - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/hyj58v)
India to expand irrigation by a tenth to cut monsoon
reliance
Tata Motors global wholesales at 95,668 in March
India's BJP opposition party heading for majority - Opinion
POLL
Mindtree board says to consider issue of bonus shares
India's Micromax eyes stake in S.Korean phone maker Pantech
- sources
State Bank of India says to issue $1.25 bln unsecured fixed
rate notes
Gruh Finance- board approved issue of bonus shares in ratio
of 1:1
Bharti Airtel says gets 3G/4G licence in Chad
Jaiprakash Associates to sell assets worth 100 bln rupees to
pare debt-Mint
ONGC, RIL to appoint joint expert to resolve gas dispute-PTI
in Economic Times
Lawyers start mining the medicare data for clues to fraud
India's CMC Ltd March-qtr profit up 27 pct
Round-tripping: SEBI issues notices to five major corporate
houses - Business Line (link.reuters.com/gyj58v)
(Compiled by Manoj Rawal)