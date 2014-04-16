GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.1 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is up 0.14 percent. * Asian markets took some comfort from a late spurt by Wall Street on Wednesday, while rising tensions in Ukraine kept safe-haven sovereign debt well bid. * U.S. stocks ended a volatile session higher on Tuesday, lifted by gains in such blue-chip names as Coca-Cola and Johnson & Johnson, though persistent weakness in momentum names limited the Nasdaq's advance. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * Tata Consultancy Services earnings INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Food prices drive up India inflation, limiting cbank's room to act Indian voters lured by cash handouts, drugs, bootleg liquor Hitachi likely to pick up Founder's stake in Crompton Greaves - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/qas58v) Aurobindo Pharma dragged to US court by the Medicine Co - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/nas58v) Videocon set to acquire Datsons Labs for 3.5 billion rupees - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/pas58v) India's DCB Bank Ltd Jan-March profit up 14.6 pct India's IOC to cut gasoline prices by 1.2 pct from Wednesday IL&FS Transportation Networks says board approved rights issue (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)