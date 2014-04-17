April 17 * Nifty futures traded on the Singapore
Exchange are up 0.25 percent, while the MSCI-Asia
Pacific excluding Japan index is up 0.27
percent.
* Asian share markets eked out gains on Thursday as dovish
comments from the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve combined with
an upbeat economic assessment from the central bank to lift Wall
Street for a third straight session.
* U.S. stocks rose 1 percent on Wednesday, advancing for a third
straight session as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen
reaffirmed the central bank's commitment to keeping interest
rates low and Yahoo rallied.
KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
* India's third-ranked IT services exporter Wipro and
its smaller rival HCL Technologies will post Q4
results.
* S&P webinar on creditworthiness of India's sovereign,
corporates
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
India's Tata Consultancy sees stronger sales growth this
year
KKR, Blackstone eye stake in Idea - Business Standard
(link.reuters.com/muz58v)
Cairn Energy seeks shareholder nod to sell Cairn India stake
- PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/juz58v)
U.S. calls for more investment-friendly Indian government
Oil India said to plan bid for $2 billion Murphy Malaysia
assets - Bloomberg in Mint (link.reuters.com/kuz58v)
India's Modi says committed to no first use of nuclear
weapons
Mindtree says March-quarter net profit up 24 pct
HSBC Bank Oman says agrees Indian business sale to Qatar's
Doha Bank
JSW Steel says raises stake in Vallabh Tinplate to 50 pct
Piramal set to pick up 20 pct stake in Shriram Capital -
Economic Times (link.reuters.com/puz58v)
IDFC, two other funds in race to buy NCC's highway assets -
Economic Times (link.reuters.com/nuz58v)
