April 17 * Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.25 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is up 0.27 percent. * Asian share markets eked out gains on Thursday as dovish comments from the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve combined with an upbeat economic assessment from the central bank to lift Wall Street for a third straight session. * U.S. stocks rose 1 percent on Wednesday, advancing for a third straight session as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen reaffirmed the central bank's commitment to keeping interest rates low and Yahoo rallied. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * India's third-ranked IT services exporter Wipro and its smaller rival HCL Technologies will post Q4 results. * S&P webinar on creditworthiness of India's sovereign, corporates INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. India's Tata Consultancy sees stronger sales growth this year KKR, Blackstone eye stake in Idea - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/muz58v) Cairn Energy seeks shareholder nod to sell Cairn India stake - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/juz58v) U.S. calls for more investment-friendly Indian government Oil India said to plan bid for $2 billion Murphy Malaysia assets - Bloomberg in Mint (link.reuters.com/kuz58v) India's Modi says committed to no first use of nuclear weapons Mindtree says March-quarter net profit up 24 pct HSBC Bank Oman says agrees Indian business sale to Qatar's Doha Bank JSW Steel says raises stake in Vallabh Tinplate to 50 pct Piramal set to pick up 20 pct stake in Shriram Capital - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/puz58v) IDFC, two other funds in race to buy NCC's highway assets - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/nuz58v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)