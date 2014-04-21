* Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.01 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is down 0.13 percent. * Asian stock markets started the week on a subdued note on Monday as tensions in Ukraine kept investors cautious amid the absence of catalysts as several markets remained closed for Easter holiday. * U.S. stocks ended a holiday-shortened week with mostly modest gains on Thursday, though the S&P 500 notched its biggest weekly advance since July as Morgan Stanley and General Electric rallied after strong results. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * Results of Hindustan Zinc ; * India's Supreme Court to resume hearing an appeal for the release of Sahara conglomerate's chief Subrata Roy INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Indian IT outsourcing firm Wipro upbeat on growth prospects - India's Reliance Q4 sales rise, refining margin narrows - India's Glenmark pulls 2,900 bottles of ulcer drug in U.S. - India's Bajaj Auto says union at Chakan plant plans work stoppage - Singapore bourse clears listing of L&T business trust - Financial Chronicle (link.reuters.com/rum68v) Jet Airways sacks 40 employees in Delhi; more layoffs expected - Business Line (link.reuters.com/qum68v) Voltas topples South Korean cos in consumer electronics; grabs No. 1 spot - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/pum68v) Telcos might gain as DoT recalculates spectrum fee - PTI in Business Standard (link.reuters.com/num68v) Teva willing to post bond to suspend decision on Copaxone - Tilaknagar says not keen on outright sale to ABD - Mint (link.reuters.com/mum68v) India may sign transfer pricing pacts with Japan, UK - Mint (link.reuters.com/kum68v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)