* Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.02 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is down 0.01 percent. * Asian shares were supported on Tuesday after Wall Street stocks extended gains into a fifth day, though investors continued to see tensions in Ukraine as a threat to risk appetite. * U.S. stocks advanced modestly on Monday in subdued trading as investors showed hesitation in the wake of a strong rally last week and before a slew of key earnings releases this week. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * HDFC Bank earnings INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. India's L&T calls off merger talks with Future Generali Insurance - RIL plans to launch Jio with 2,000 Digital Xpress Mini outlets - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/myr68v) DGCA set to issue AirAsia operator permit this week - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/kyr68v) Minister puts off hike in gas price till June-end - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/nyr68v) India's Hero MotoCorp to invest $40 mln in Bangladesh joint-venture - India's 2013/14 fuel demand growth slowest in over a decade - RBI allows FIIs to buy further shares in South Indian Bank - PTI in Business Standard (link.reuters.com/jyr68v) Hotel Leela may check out of Delhi, Chennai hotels for Rs 18.5 bln - PTI in Financial Express (link.reuters.com/hyr68v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)