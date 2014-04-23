* Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.05 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is up 0.01 percent. * Asian shares crept higher on Wednesday following merger-driven gains in Europe and on Wall Street, though investors were wary in case coming figures on Chinese manufacturing again disappointed. * U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as a host of solid earnings reports, along with strength in the healthcare sector, helped lift the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to their sixth straight advance. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH Cairn India, Yes Bank and UltraTech Cement earnings INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Iron ore mining likely to restart in January in India's Goa - L&T Finance Holdings in talks to buy YES Bank: Sources - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/faz68v) RBI restricts repayment of local rupee loans via ECBs from Indian bank subsidiaries - Vietnam proposes to restrict imports of Indian drugs - Times of India (link.reuters.com/daz68v) Suzuki has to double equity in Gujarat arm - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/caz68v) Malaysian co 1MDB & JSW Energy lead race for Lanco's Udupi power plant; deal valued at $1.1-billion - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/baz68v) Technip to sell 51 pct stake in its Indian arm SEMAC to rival HAL Offshore for Rs 1.67 bln - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/zyx68v) Philippines signs airport pact with GMR despite legal issues - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/xyx68v) Glaxosmithkline Consumer Healthcare says GSK's jv with Novartis to exclude co - Muthoot Finance to launch up to $65 mln share sale on April 25 - (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)