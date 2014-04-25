GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.3 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.35 percent. * Asian stocks struggled on Friday, as fears of an escalating Ukraine crisis eclipsed upbeat U.S. economic data and robust U.S. tech shares. * The Nasdaq rose modestly in a choppy session on Thursday, lifted by a rally in Apple shares a day after the iPad maker's strong results, though tensions in Ukraine held the broader market in check. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * Earnings on Friday: Siemens, Maruti Suzuki India , ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and IDFC . * India economic affairs secretary to attend journalism awards show in Mumbai. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Indian met office sees below-average monsoon in 2014 - NTT Docomo to exit India, unload entire stake in Tata Teleservices - India's Wockhardt says state drug regulator suspends product - Cairn India Jan-March profit up 18.4 pct - India's Ultratech Cement q4 net up 15 pct on cost controls - India's Acc Ltd March-qtr net profit down 9 pct - India's Bharti Infratel Q4 net profit jumps 64 pct - L&T Finance Holdings Jan-March profit up 9 pct - Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services March-qtr profit down 7 pct - India's mobile user base rises 1.1 pct in Feb to 903.4 mln - Edelweiss Financial Services approves buyback of shares - FIPB defers call on HDFC Bank's plan to raise FII limit-Business Standard - Ballarpur said to prepare $250 mln IPO of unit in Singapore-Bloomberg - India's Reliance Communications loses about 7 mln mobile customers in March - Industry Body - South Indian Bank march-qtr profit down 19 pct - India's Infotech Enterprises March-qtr net up 28.8 pct - Natco Pharma says U.S. federal circuit agrees with co on Oseltamivir capsules - (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)