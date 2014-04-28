GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.15 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index up 0.03 percent. * Asian shares began the week under a cloud on Monday, after a dismal week on Wall Street and against the backdrop of increasing tension in Ukraine. * U.S. stocks dropped on Friday, pulled lower by a selloff in consumer discretionary stocks as bellwether names Amazon.com and Ford Motor fell in the wake of their quarterly earnings. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * Earnings on Monday: Hindustan Unilever, Idea Cellular Ltd IDEA.NS INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. INTERVIEW-Top economist Bhagwati eyes role in Modi government in India - Centre moves to plug the royalty outflow surge - Business Line (link.reuters.com/gez78v) GAIL outlines $7.8 bln fleet-hire strategy to import LNG from US - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/fez78v) India's IDFC Ltd March-qtr net profit halves - India's Siemens Ltd March-quarter net profit more than doubles - Mallya, Poddar may team up to counter Deepak Fertilisers - Mint (link.reuters.com/dez78v) India cbank policy committee advised keeping rates unchanged in April - E.I.D.-Parry Ltd. acquires 100 pct stake in Alimtec S.A., Chile - India official says withdrawal of gold import curbs will be calibrated - India finmin official sees current account gap below $35 bln in FY14 - (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)