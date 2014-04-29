GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.1 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.27 percent. * Asian share markets crept cautiously higher on Tuesday after Wall Street notched up a late rally, but conviction was sorely lacking with Tokyo shut for a holiday and plenty of major events looming later in the week. * The S&P 500 ended higher on Monday after a volatile session, as gains in Apple and Pfizer helped offset another round of selling in some high-growth tech shares. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * Earnings on Tuesday: Bharti Airtel INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. India's Idea Cellular Q4 net surges as competition tapers off- India's Viom looking at stake sale or overseas IPO to raise funds-sources - Japan's Itochu may buy Redington for Rs 30 bln - Times of India (link.reuters.com/kyj88v) DIPP does not agree to hike FII limit for HDFC Bank's proposal - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/jyj88v) India's SKS Microfinance March quarter profit soars - Aurobindo Pharma lands in US patent litigation - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/hyj88v) GMR Infrastructure says GMR Energy withdrew DRHP filed with SEBI - Jindal Steel invests $800 million in Oman Steel Plant - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/gyj88v) Cipla faces fresh Rs 1.05 bln penalty for overcharging - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/fyj88v) Natco Pharma files for cancer drug generic in the U.S. - Business Line (link.reuters.com/dyj88v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)