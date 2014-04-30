(This item will be discontinued from May 12. Press items will
GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are
up 0.2 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan
index falls 0.3 percent.
* Asian shares firmed on Wednesday after earnings-fuelled
gains on Wall Street, while the euro remained under pressure
after weaker-than-expected German inflation data raised
speculation of more easing in Europe.
* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, boosted by upbeat results
from companies including Merck & Co and a rebound in Facebook
and other high-growth shares.
KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
* Earnings on Wednesday: Kotak Mahindra Bank,
Oriental Bank of Commerce and IDBI Bank
* The Reserve Bank of India to allot underwriting commission
to primary dealers for Friday's debt sale.
* The RBI to sell 150 billion rupees of treasury bills.
* The RBI to release weekly data on reserve money.
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
RBI signals it may peg back rupee rise to 60 vs dollar -
Economic Times
(link.reuters.com/tut88v)
Bharti Airtel profit surges on India mobile market recovery
-
Sun Pharma-Ranbaxy deal: Court orders interim status quo on
merger - Business Standard
(link.reuters.com/vut88v)
PwC audit finds MCX-FTIL ties too close for comfort -
Financial Express
(link.reuters.com/wut88v)
India larger than Japan in PPP terms, says WB - Business
Standard
(link.reuters.com/xut88v)
India's Ceat Ltd March-quarter net down 3.8 pct -
Federal Bank Ltd net profit up about 25 pct -
BASF India March-quarter net profit down 50.75 pct -
India's ING Vysya Bank March-qtr profit down 18.31 pct -
Indian Overseas Bank says March-quarter net up more than
four fold -
Hydro-power projects blamed for deadly Indian floods -
Wockhardt denies media report on asset sale talks -
MRPL plans $1.4 bln expansion as margins poised to rise -
Business Standard
(link.reuters.com/zut88v)
(Compiled by Manoj Rawal)