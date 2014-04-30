(This item will be discontinued from May 12. Press items will be available at and diary events at. For any questions please contact Rafael Nam at rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com or +91 22 6180 7425) GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.2 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.3 percent. * Asian shares firmed on Wednesday after earnings-fuelled gains on Wall Street, while the euro remained under pressure after weaker-than-expected German inflation data raised speculation of more easing in Europe. * U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, boosted by upbeat results from companies including Merck & Co and a rebound in Facebook and other high-growth shares. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * Earnings on Wednesday: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and IDBI Bank * The Reserve Bank of India to allot underwriting commission to primary dealers for Friday's debt sale. * The RBI to sell 150 billion rupees of treasury bills. * The RBI to release weekly data on reserve money. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. RBI signals it may peg back rupee rise to 60 vs dollar - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/tut88v) Bharti Airtel profit surges on India mobile market recovery - Sun Pharma-Ranbaxy deal: Court orders interim status quo on merger - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/vut88v) PwC audit finds MCX-FTIL ties too close for comfort - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/wut88v) India larger than Japan in PPP terms, says WB - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/xut88v) India's Ceat Ltd March-quarter net down 3.8 pct - Federal Bank Ltd net profit up about 25 pct - BASF India March-quarter net profit down 50.75 pct - India's ING Vysya Bank March-qtr profit down 18.31 pct - Indian Overseas Bank says March-quarter net up more than four fold - Hydro-power projects blamed for deadly Indian floods - Wockhardt denies media report on asset sale talks - MRPL plans $1.4 bln expansion as margins poised to rise - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/zut88v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)