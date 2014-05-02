(This item will be discontinued from May 12. Press items will be available at IN-PRESS and diary events at .BO. For any questions please contact Rafael Nam at rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com or +91 22 6180 7425) GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore up 0.44 percent while the MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan gain 0.39 percent. * Asian shares were subdued and the dollar held modest gains against the yen in early trade on Friday as markets held their breath ahead of the U.S. payrolls report later in the session - which could show the economy shaking off a severe winter. . * The S&P 500 ended nearly flat on Thursday as investors paused ahead of Friday's jobs report, though gains in Internet shares helped lift the Nasdaq. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * India to sell 160 billion rupees of bonds on May 2. (Full Story) * India's manufacturing PMI data. * Indian automakers continue to report April sales. * India's foreign reserves and bank lending data * Reliance Communications earnings INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. India orders gas price rises be backdated to April 1 - INTERVIEW-India's Congress would back tax reform if in opposition - Minister - Fuel subsidy moves upstream - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/zuh98v) Maruti Suzuki strips three COOs of executive powers - Mint (link.reuters.com/xuh98v) Indian billionaire brothers in rival talks to save Italian steelmaker-sources - India's infrastructure output growth slows to 2.5 pct in March - U.S. resists pressure to give India worst offender rating in IP review - India invites U.S. to discuss IP, market access after election - India's Maruti Suzuki April total sales down 11.4 pct - India's Mahindra April vehicle sales down 12 pct - India's Mahindra April domestic tractor sales down 10 pct y/y - India's Hero Motocorp April sales up 14.4 pct y/y - India Petronet struggles with constrained Kochi plant - India's JSW Energy March-Qtr profit down 47 pct - India's Piramal buys Shriram City Union shares worth $130 mln - India 2014/15 sugar production seen up 3 percent from year ago - U.S. attaché - India's Sesa Sterlite not to lay off on-notice 1017 employees - India's MCX says CEO resigned - (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)