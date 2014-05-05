(This item will be discontinued from May 12. Press items will be available at and diary events at. For any questions please contact Rafael Nam at rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com or +91 22 6180 7425) GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.1 percent, compared to a 0.3 percent fall in MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index. * Asian share markets inched ahead on Monday as a robust U.S. jobs report was taken as positive for global growth prospects even as a lack of inflation pulled down bond yields across the United States and Europe. * U.S. stocks eased on Friday as concerns about more violence in Ukraine prompted profit-taking ahead of the weekend and offset optimism about the fastest job growth in more than two years. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * India's Supreme Court is expected to order a shutdown of those iron mines in the top producing state of Odisha that have been operating without valid leases. * Canara Bank Ltd Jan-March earnings. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Business looks to Modi to defuse India's jobs time bomb - As Indian earnings disappoint, doubts grow over rally in shares - Govt mulls cancer drug patent waiver - Times of India (link.reuters.com/cyp98v) India's Reliance Comm to pull more discounts as Q4 profit tumbles - India's Tata Motors April sales fall 34 pct - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries says to close Detroit facility - Carrefour looking to exit India wholesale ops - media reports - Suzlon approves cashless restructuring of some convertible bonds - Infosys may eye acquisitions in Nordic countries, says president BG Srinivas - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/byp98v) Government clears new rule on commex shareholding, abolishes anchor investor concept - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/zup98v) India's Firstsource Solutions says March-qtr consol net up 46.4 pct - Ranbaxy recalls nearly 30,000 packs of allergy-relief drug in U.S. - India's Reliance Capital March-quarter net profit up 0.75 pct - Sun Pharmaceutical denies media report "Sun-Ranbaxy merger runs into legal wrangle" - India's Grasim Industries Ltd says March-qtr consol net profit down 17 pct - (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)