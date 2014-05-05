BRIEF-Chennai Petroleum Corp Dec qtr profit surges
* Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd - dec quarter net profit 2.91 billion rupees
* NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.1 percent, compared to a 0.3 percent fall in MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index. * Asian share markets inched ahead on Monday as a robust U.S. jobs report was taken as positive for global growth prospects even as a lack of inflation pulled down bond yields across the United States and Europe. * U.S. stocks eased on Friday as concerns about more violence in Ukraine prompted profit-taking ahead of the weekend and offset optimism about the fastest job growth in more than two years. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * India's Supreme Court is expected to order a shutdown of those iron mines in the top producing state of Odisha that have been operating without valid leases. * Canara Bank Ltd Jan-March earnings.
* JSW Holdings Ltd - dec quarter net profit 185.7 million rupees versus profit 52.5 million rupees year ago
* Den Networks Ltd - dec quarter consol net loss 451 million rupees versus loss 873.9 million rupees year ago