GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.37 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.1 percent. * Asian share markets shuffled higher on Tuesday after promising U.S. economic news helped Wall Street to a firmer finish, though activity was again light with Tokyo still on holiday. * U.S. stocks ended slightly higher as data showed strength in the services sector and Apple shares rose above $600 for the first time since late 2012. KEY EVENTS/FACTOR TO WATCH * Earnings on Tuesday: Housing Development Finance Corp , Titan Company. * India's supreme court to hear latest stage of escalating row between state-run power producer NTPC and private Delhi distribution firm BSES over money NTPC says it is owed. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Bharti Retail revives JV talks with Japan's Aeon Group - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/tyv98v) Sikka seen in fray for Infy CEO post - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/syv98v) Lanco withdraws development plan for Australia port project - Mint (link.reuters.com/vyv98v) Sun Pharma denies unit's role in Ranbaxy share run-up before deal - United Bank Of India March-qtr profit up 15 fold - Emami Ltd March-qtr profit up 18.27 pct - India's Piramal Enterprises March-quarter consol net loss widens - (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)