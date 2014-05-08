(This item will be discontinued from May 12. Press items will be available at and diary events at. For any questions please contact Rafael Nam at rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com or +91 22 6180 7425) GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.5 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.46 percent. * Asian shares drew a measure of comfort from dovish comments by the U.S. Federal Reserve chief and signs of easing tensions in Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin called on pro-Moscow separatists to postpone a succession vote. * U.S. stocks mostly rose on Wednesday after comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signalled continued support for the economy, but the Nasdaq fell for a second session as momentum names sold off. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * Newly-appointed Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor R Gandhi to speak at a banking seminar on risk management * Weekly cabinet press briefing * Ranbaxy Laboratories Jan-March earnings. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. India's Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care March-quarter net profit up 55 pct - Reuters India aviation regulator grants permit to AirAsia India - govt official - Reuters Chairman of India's Financial Technologies arrested in fraud probe - Reuters Vodafone begins arbitration against India in tax dispute - Reuters Nissan likely to pick up 20-40 percent stake in Defiance Technologies - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/ruk29v) Discoms may be paid for costlier gas - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/tuk29v) Despite repeated rebuffs, Teva woos Cipla with $6 billion offer - Livemint.com (link.reuters.com/vuk29v) Oil India buys 50 pct stake in Russian oil block for $85 million - Livemint.com (link.reuters.com/wuk29v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)