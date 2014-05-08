(This item will be discontinued from May 12. Press items will
GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange rise
0.5 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index
gains 0.46 percent.
* Asian shares drew a measure of comfort from dovish comments by
the U.S. Federal Reserve chief and signs of easing tensions in
Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin called on
pro-Moscow separatists to postpone a succession vote.
* U.S. stocks mostly rose on Wednesday after comments from
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signalled continued support
for the economy, but the Nasdaq fell for a second session as
momentum names sold off.
KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
* Newly-appointed Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor R Gandhi
to speak at a banking seminar on risk management
* Weekly cabinet press briefing
* Ranbaxy Laboratories Jan-March earnings.
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
India's Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care
March-quarter net profit up 55 pct - Reuters
India aviation regulator grants permit to AirAsia India - govt
official - Reuters
Chairman of India's Financial Technologies arrested in
fraud probe - Reuters
Vodafone begins arbitration against India in tax dispute -
Reuters
Nissan likely to pick up 20-40 percent stake in Defiance
Technologies - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/ruk29v)
Discoms may be paid for costlier gas - Business Standard
(link.reuters.com/tuk29v)
Despite repeated rebuffs, Teva woos Cipla with $6 billion offer
- Livemint.com (link.reuters.com/vuk29v)
Oil India buys 50 pct stake in Russian oil block for $85 million
- Livemint.com (link.reuters.com/wuk29v)
(Compiled by Manoj Rawal)