GLOBAL MARKETS * The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange rose 0.19 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan rose 0.33 percent. * U.S. stocks shed the sour tone that plagued equities all week on Friday, with a rally that broke a six-day losing streak. * Asian shares extended their rally on Monday as fears of an economic hard landing in China subsided, with last week's softer growth data within expectations and Premier Wen Jiabao on Sunday raising the prospects of more policy stimulus if needed. FACTORS TO WATCH * India's WPI inflation data for June. The survey of 30 economists showed wholesale prices rising by an annual 7.62 percent in June, slightly up from 7.55 in May. (0630 GMT) * Indian Trade Minister Anand Sharma will inaugurate a textile event in New Delhi, and then host a press conference. (0500 GMT) * Earnings on Monday: Castrol India, Exide Industries, South Indian Bank and Tata Coffee. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH FINANCIAL REGULATORY * U.S. President Barack Obama has weighed in the ongoing debate over policy paralysis in India, calling for a new wave of economic reforms in the world's largest democracy to reverse a worsening investment climate. Obama quoted U.S. business leaders as telling him that it was "still too hard to invest in India". (Economic Times) here * Reliance Mutual Fund is planning to launch a mammoth infrastructure debt fund (IDF) targeted primarily at the long-term funds of super-rich individuals, foreign institutional investors, local institutions and corporate investors. (Business Standard) here * Mian Mohammad Mansha, Pakistan's richest man and chairman of the $5-billion Nishat Group, says he is keen to launch banking services in India. Mansha said the State Bank of Pakistan is examining a proposal from his MCB Bank to open at least three branches in Delhi, Mumbai and Amritsar. (Economic Time) here * India has asked the World Trade Organization to set up a panel to adjudicate on its dispute with the United States over U.S. duties on some imports of Indian steel products, the WTO said on Friday. ENERGY/COMMODITIES * Coal India will sign a memorandum of understanding with Indian Oil Corporation to take over 50 percent in its explosives division, which will be spun off into a different company where CIL and IOC will have 50 percent stake each. (Economic Times) here * India has kicked off wheat exports from government stocks with an offer of 240,000 tonnes, which would be the first such sale in at least four years, as it gradually tries to make space in overflowing warehouses for the next harvest. * With a sharp drop in the coking coal prices, International Coal Ventures Ltd, a consortium of five major public sector undertakings, is eyeing mines in mineral-rich countries Australia and New Zealand at competitive valuations, Chairman C S Verma said. (Business Standard) here AIRLINES * India's debt-crippled Kingfisher Airlines has cancelled 41 scheduled flights on Saturday, the firm said, after some staff did not report for work in response to the company failing to pay their salaries. * With the Kingfisher Airlines silent over the payment of salary dues, a section of its pilots are contemplating to drag the management to the labour court, sources said. (Times of India) here * Buying Air India and Jet Airways tickets from travel agents is going to cost more from Monday. These full service airlines will reduce travel agent commission from 3 percent to 1 percent from Monday. (Times of India) here INDUSTRIAL/INFRASTRUCTURE * Wind energy turbine maker Suzlon's founder-chairman, Tulsi Tanti, took a steep cut of in compensation, as the company incurred losses last financial year, according to Suzlon's annual report. (Business Standard) here * The penalty slapped by the competition regulator on the Cement Manufacturers' Association for facilitating cartel-like behaviour has left several other industry associations confused on what they can do and can't do as part of their mandate. (Economic Times) here AUTOS For the first time ever, the quarter ended June of the current fiscal has witnessed multi-utility vehicles outsell sedans in their respective price brackets. (Economic Times) here PROPERTY * DLF on Sunday said it planned to cut its 230 billion rupees debt to about 170 billion rupees in this financial year and asserted that it was not unduly "perturbed" by the size of the debt, Group Executive Director Rajeev Talwar said. The firm hopes to sell at least two out of its three big-ticket non-core businesses by the year-end to cut debt. * DLF on Sunday said it planned to cut its 230 billion rupees debt to about 170 billion rupees in this financial year and asserted that it was not unduly "perturbed" by the size of the debt, Group Executive Director Rajeev Talwar said. The firm hopes to sell at least two out of its three big-ticket non-core businesses by the year-end to cut debt. (Business Standard) here RETAIL * Unilever Corporate Ventures, the venture-capital arm of Unilever, is scaling up its efforts in India to incubate strategic start-ups. In May, the entity, which, in India, does not invest in enterprises directly but routes it through other private equity funds, closed its second investment in the country. (Economic Times) here * Flipkart needs about $150 million from new investors in the next six to nine months even as bulge-bracket private equity firms remain wary of the online retailer's initial public offering plans in the U.S. (Times of India) here