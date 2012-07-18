GLOBAL MARKETS * The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange rose 0.1 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan fell 0.1 percent. * U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday after Coca-Cola and Goldman Sachs joined the growing roster of S&P companies that beat profit forecasts and as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke left the door open to more stimulus. * Asian shares edged higher on Wednesday on hopes the U.S. central bank has left the door open for more stimulus measures later in the year, after chairman Ben Bernanke outlined a gloomy view of the U.S. economic recovery. FACTORS TO WATCH * An Indian ministerial panel meets Wednesday afternoon to discuss the base price for an upcoming 2G mobile airwaves auction. (0430 GMT) * India's CPI inflation data (0530 GMT) * Bajaj Auto, India's number 2 motorcycle maker and the world's biggest manufacturer of three-wheeled vehicles, releases its first quarter numbers on Wednesday. Analysts expect profit of 8.1 billion rupees, up 14 percent from a year previously, thanks to strong domestic sales and exports of its bikes, which have outstripped car sales over the past quarter. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH ENERGY/COMMODITIES * Jindal Steel And Power Ltd said it terminated a contract with the Bolivian government to invest $2.1 billion in the El Mutun mines, and said it would pursue international arbitration relating to the contract. Bolivia said later in the day it would pursue a new partner. "Jindal was simply trying to make investments on the basis of our potential. They didn't have their own capital, they were just speculating with stock markets and trying to invest on the back of that," Bolivia mining Minister Mario Virreira told a news conference. * Separately, Jindal Steel & Power is close to acquiring a controlling stake in Canadian coal mine CIC Energy, the owner of large undeveloped coal assets in Botswana, people close to the development told Economic Times. (Economic Times) here * BP and Reliance Industries must hand over documents on their D6 gas field off India's east coast to the country's auditor, the government said on Tuesday, or risk a deadlock on development crucial to stem production declines. * Oil Minister Jaipal Reddy promised quick approvals for pending projects from Reliance Industries but he also threatened to block its budgets if the company does not provide full access to its records, according to a ministry statement. (Economic Times) here * Adani Group plans to raise $2 billion through three of its listed firms - Adani Enterprises, Adani Power and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone in debt and equity, said a source with knowledge of the plans. (Economic Times) here * The Supreme Court has asked Essar Oil to pay sales taxes of 10 billion rupees to the Gujarat government by July 30, as part of a tax dispute with the state. (Economic Times) here * Vietnam has offered to extend India's contract for a gas block in the South China Sea for two more years, raising the prospect of India getting embroiled in the territorial disputes of that region with China. (Times of India) here FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * Concerned that the 10 per cent individual investment cap in Indian companies is being breached, capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India has written to all foreign institutional investors to furnish details of their 'end beneficiaries'. According to sources in the know, the regulator has sent letters to all the FIIs seeking details, including a list of the ultimate beneficiaries and the original sources of capital for their investments in Indian companies. (Business Standard) here * The finance ministry had told CEOs of public sector banks that all short-term unsecured corporate loans must be sanctioned only after board approval and need to be backed by collateral within six months. (Business Standard) here * The government needs to protect the investments of foreign mobile services providers whose licences were cancelled earlier this year by the Supreme Court, and will iron out contentious issues in single-brand retail, said Commerce and Industry Minister Anand Sharma in an interview. (Economic Times) here TELECOMS * Reliance Industries is likely to bid in the upcoming 2G spectrum auction, a development that can change the contours of the auction and signals a possible strategic shift in the company's telecom venture. Executives familiar with the matter said the RIL-owned Infotel Broadband, which has so far been focused on data offerings, is likely to bid aggressively. (Economic Times) here * The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), which represents GSM players, on Tuesday said the high reserve price for spectrum would lead to an average increase of 44-60 paise per minute in call charges. (Business Standard) here * Network gear worth more than 70 billion rupees is lying idle on mobile towers, with vendors and tower companies insisting that the firms that forfeited their permits after the spectrum auction scam settle their dues first, according to executives familiar with the matter. (Economic Times) here * The Corporate Affairs Ministry said it has asked the Registrar of Companies (RoC) to look into the alleged financial irregularities of the mobile value-added services company OnMobile. "We are making some discreet inquiry. I don't know whether any fraud (financial) has been committed. But we have asked their ROC (Registrars of Company) to send us a report," minister Veerappa Moily said. (Economic Times) here INDUSTRIAL/INFRASTRUCTURE * Indian cement makers such as Jaiprakash Associates have stopped sharing their sales statistics with industry body Cement Manufacturers' Association after the competition watchdog's recent decision to impose a hefty penalty on some companies last month, according to sources. (Business Standard) here * The board of directors of Aarti Industries Ltd has approved in principle a merger of the manufacturing division of Anushakti Chemicals and Drugs Ltd (ACDL) with itself. (Business Standard) here IT * Infosys came tantalisingly close to acquire Belgian payment solutions firm Clear2Pay for around $500 million, but developed cold feet at the last minute, a person familiar with the matter said. (Economic Times) here AUTOS * Isuzu Motors is mulling an entry into India's fast-growing small commercial vehicle and multi-utility vehicle segment and has met various state officials to explore plans for locating a new factory, according to unidentified sources. (Economic Times) here