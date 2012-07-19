GLOBAL MARKETS * The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange rose 0.9 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan rose 1.6 percent. * The S&P 500 touched its highest level since early May on Wednesday as corporate profits from bellwethers Intel Corp and Honeywell Inc defied fears of a collapse in earnings. * Asian shares rose on Thursday as strong corporate profits from U.S. bellwethers allayed fears of a slowdown in earnings while the euro steadied after being hit by reported comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel that rekindled fears about the euro zone debt crisis. FACTORS TO WATCH * Hero MotoCorp, the world's biggest two-wheeled vehicle manufacturer, releases its first-quarter results on Thursday, with strong revenue growth seen offsetting rising input costs due to a weak rupee. * Dr.Reddy's Labs, India's No 2 drugmaker by sales, will announce its Q1 results. The drugmaker is seen reporting strong numbers from its key U.S. market after the Indian rupee fell to its lows during the quarter. (0630 GMT) * Kotak Mahindra Bank press conference to announce April-June quarter results. (1015 GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH ENERGY/COMMODITIES * The Cabinet on Thursday is set to take up a slew of important proposals that will directly impact private sector firms across sectors like power, steel and commodity market. These include increasing the import duty on power equipment imports, the disinvestment of 10.82 percent stake in SAIL , and the much-awaited Forward Contract Regulation Act (Amendment) Bill. (Financial Express) here * India's gold imports fell by more than a half in the June quarter and could slide by a third in the next three months as prices inflated by a weak rupee and a 4 percent import duty encourage traders to use scrap, a Reuters poll showed. * Irish building materials group, CRH Plc, is bidding for Jaypee Cement, a unit of Jaiprakash Associates, in a sale expected to fetch 80-90 billion rupees, said a person familiar with the development. "The discussions between the two companies are in an advanced stage, but nothing has been finalised. Both sides are expected to meet in the last week of this month to give a final shape to the transaction. But it may go either way," said the source. Replying to an emailed questionnaire, the CRH spokesperson said it doesn't comment on market rumour and speculation. The Jaiprakash Associates spokesperson didn't respond to queries. (Economic Times) here * Halfway through the crucial planting month of July, India's monsoon rains continue to cause concern, with sowing of pulses and rice behind schedule and rainfall still 22 percent below average for the time of year. * Chevron Corp is buying an 80 percent interest in two blocks in Iraq's Kurdistan region from India's Reliance Industries Ltd, industry sources said, as the second-largest U.S. oil company follows larger rival Exxon Mobil Corp into the region. * The government auditor and anti-corruption watchdog will be asked to vet a proposal allowing power projects using imported coal to raise tariffs in existing power purchase agreements before it is implemented, sources said. (Times of India) here * ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL), the overseas arm of the state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, will team up with Petronet LNG and Indian Oil Corporation to bid for up to 20 percent stake in Russia's Novatek LNG project in the Yamal Peninsula, officials close to the developments said. (Business Standard) here FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * The Insurance Regulatory and Developmental Authority is "actively considering" relaxing the 10 percent ceiling on equity investments by insurers in a company, Chairman J Hari Narayan has told ET. (Economic Times) here * Securities and Exchange Board of India plans to introduce restrictions on the extent of investments a mutual fund debt scheme can make in a sector, as it looks to prevent funds from taking huge exposure to specific sectors, said a person familiar with the matter. (Economic Times) here * Indian companies' investment overseas rose in June, after falling for two straight months, with total outbound foreign direct investment at $3.53 billion, up 50.2 percent from May, data from the Reserve Bank of India showed on Wednesday. * Individual residents who receive foreign currency will not be required to convert the funds into rupees, while exporters and corporates are mandated to do so, the central bank said. TELECOMS * A high-powered ministerial panel finalising rules for upcoming mobile spectrum auctions has raised hopes of a cut in the minimum price of airwaves, after it ordered the telecom department to prepare a calculation sheet of two key variables- reserve price and revenue sharing. (Economic Times) here * Telenor ASA has asked the Indian government for a one-time relaxation in external commercial borrowing (ECB) guidelines. The relaxation is sought to enable the telco to extend a loan in excess of $750 million to finance the payment for 2G spectrum in the forthcoming auction through its companies, as well as for running its current operations in the country. (Business Standard) here AUTOS * Maruti Suzuki, India's largest car manufacturer, stopped production at one of its factories on Wednesday after workers attacked managers at the plant and set fire to company property, the auto maker said. * Ford Motor Co is planning to launch EcoSport, its compact sports utility vehicle, in both diesel and petrol variants in India, said Michael Boneham, president and managing director of Ford India. (Business Standard) here AIRLINES * Kingfisher Airlines has service tax dues of 500 million rupees ($9.1 million), and tax authorities are working to take "legal action" against the debt-laden carrier, a senior tax official said on Wednesday. (Reuters) INDUSTRIAL/INFRASTRUCTURE * Larsen & Toubro's electrical and automation business is expected to grow 15 percent this year, contributing as much as 46 billion rupees in revenue, said S C Bhargava, senior vice-president and head of L&T's electrical and automation business. (Business Standard) here * Tata Steel has said the prolonged slowdown that led to a decline in steel consumption in Europe and Britain is likely to affect the company's operations there over the next year or two, Chairman Ratan Tata stated in the company's annual report. (Economic Times) here * Delhi-based construction firm Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd has been given a demand notice of 550 million rupees by the provident fund department, which has accused it of denying benefits to workers employed to build two Commonwealth Games projects in 2010, a senior commissioner in the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) told ET. (Economic Times) NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * Euro steadies but remains under pressure * Oil at 7-wk peak on Middle East tensions * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Compiled by Divya Chowdhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)