GLOBAL MARKETS * The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange fell 0.9 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan was fell 2.1 percent. * U.S. stocks broke a three-day winning streak on Friday as Europe's debt crisis engulfed markets with renewed fears that Spain may be unable to dodge a costly bailout. * Shares fell and the euro stayed vulnerable after hitting fresh lows early on Monday in Asia, as concerns grew about Spain's ability to stave off a sovereign bailout. FACTORS TO WATCH * Larsen & Toubro, country's No. 1 engineering and construction company, will present its Q1 results amid slowdown in some of the sectors such as power projects in which it operates. * Hindustan Unilever, India's largest consumer goods maker and the Indian arm of Anglo-Dutch conglomerate Unilever Plc, is expected to post a 30 percent jump in its Q1 net profit. * Idea Cellular, India's third biggest mobile phone carrier by revenue and fourth biggest by users, reports results for the quarter ended June. * ACC and Ambuja Cements, 46 percent owned by Switzerland's Holcim are due to post quarterly results, as a delay in monsoons has enabled construction work to continue longer, while coal prices have fallen. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH AUTOS * Maruti Suzuki has no idea when a factory hit by a deadly riot this week will reopen, the Indian carmaker's chairman acknowledged on Saturday, saying it was impossible to import extra vehicles or shift lost production to another plant. * Maruti Suzuki will continue to operate at the troubled Manesar factory, and will build its third plant at the site by the middle of next year, The Economic Times newspaper reported on Saturday, quoting Managing Director Shinzo Nakanishi. * Maruti Suzuki will stop hiring contract employees, a major part of its Manesar workforce, according to the company's chairman. (Economic Times) * The attacks on the senior management at Maruti's Manesar plant may have been the result of influence from Maoist group Naxal, according to sources within the government. (Times of India) here FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * Prime Minister Manmohan Singh may find it tougher to reshuffle his Cabinet over the next fortnight if the NCP party carries out its threat of pulling out its ministers from the Congress-led government. (Economic Times) here * The coalition government's efforts to open up the multi-brand retail sector faced a roadblock on Sunday as Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav and top Left leaders shot off a letter to Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, urging him not to proceed with opening up of the sector. (Times of India) here ENERGY/COMMODITIES * Oil & Natural Gas Corporation is betting big on the Krishna-Godavri, Daman and the Mahanadi basins, and is planning to produce 55 mmscmd of gas per day from these blocks by 2016, a senior ONGC executive said. (Economic Times) here * Vedanta Resources chairman Anil Agarwal has sought Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's intervention so that his group firm Cairn India is allowed to explore oil in the prolific Rajasthan block, according to a letter he wrote. (Times of India) here * The ministry of power has agreed to the model for price pooling of coal proposed by the coal ministry to even out the impact of expensive imported fuel on power generation, a senior executive with a public sector power company said. (Economic Times) here * This year's frail monsoon has depleted Indian water reservoirs to alarming levels last seen during the devastating drought of 2009. (Economic Times) here * Hindustan Zinc expects domestic demand for the metal to grow at 8-10 percent per year nearly twice the rate at which global demand is tipped to grow, said Akhilesh Joshi, CEO of Hindustan Zinc.(Economic Times) here * Tata Chemicals plans to implement a holding company in Singapore to park overseas assets. When contacted, PK Ghose, executive director and CFO, Tata Chemicals, said, "We are expecting a letter from the Singapore government in two weeks' time." (Financial Express) here INDUSTRIAL/INFRASTRUCTURE * Larsen & Toubro and Pipavav Defence on Saturday signed two separate deals with the country's biggest naval shipyard, Mazagon Dock, to produce equipment for the defence sector. (Economic Times) here * Airports Authority of India is opposed to the government's proposal to privatise the Kolkata and Chennai airports arguing that it is well equipped to manage the facilities. (Economic Times) here IT Tata Consultancy Services and Cognizant have submitted bids to acquire Lodestone Management Consultants, the Zurich-headquartered management and technology consulting firm, sources with direct knowledge of the development said. here TELECOMS * Huawei Technologies will not set up a mobile handset manufacturing factory in India this year as its market share in the country's mobile phone market continues to be small, a senior executive at the Chinese telecom gear maker's Indian operations said. (Economic Times) here PROPERTY * The Hinduja Group on Sunday announced a major foray into the real estate sector in India, has acquired a land bank of over 3,500 acres in cities such as Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bangalore. (Business Standard) here AUTOS * Toyota Motor will begin engine production from its manufacturing facility in Bangalore next month, according to a top company official. NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * Euro extends losses in Asia on Spanish jitters * Oil falls as Europe debt woes revive economic fear * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs