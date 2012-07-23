(Updates to add Reliance Industries earnings, Reliance
Communications delayed IPO)
GLOBAL MARKETS
* The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange fell 0.9
percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan
was fell 2.1 percent.
* U.S. stocks broke a three-day winning streak on Friday as
Europe's debt crisis engulfed markets with renewed fears that
Spain may be unable to dodge a costly bailout.
* Shares fell and the euro stayed vulnerable after hitting
fresh lows early on Monday in Asia, as concerns grew about
Spain's ability to stave off a sovereign bailout.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Larsen & Toubro, country's No. 1 engineering and
construction company, will present its Q1 results amid slowdown
in some of the sectors such as power projects in which it
operates.
* Hindustan Unilever, India's largest consumer
goods maker and the Indian arm of Anglo-Dutch conglomerate
Unilever Plc, is expected to post a 30 percent jump in
its Q1 net profit.
* Idea Cellular, India's third biggest mobile
phone carrier by revenue and fourth biggest by users, reports
results for the quarter ended June.
* ACC and Ambuja Cements, 46 percent
owned by Switzerland's Holcim are due to post
quarterly results, as a delay in monsoons has enabled
construction work to continue longer, while coal prices have
fallen.
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
AUTOS
* Maruti Suzuki has no idea when a factory hit by
a deadly riot this week will reopen, the Indian carmaker's
chairman acknowledged on Saturday, saying it was impossible to
import extra vehicles or shift lost production to another plant.
* Maruti Suzuki will continue to operate at the troubled
Manesar factory, and will build its third plant at the site by
the middle of next year, The Economic Times newspaper reported
on Saturday, quoting Managing Director Shinzo Nakanishi.
* Maruti Suzuki will stop hiring contract employees, a major
part of its Manesar workforce, according to the company's
chairman. (Economic Times)
* The attacks on the senior management at Maruti's Manesar
plant may have been the result of influence from Maoist group
Naxal, according to sources within the government. (Times of
India)
here
FINANCIAL/REGULATORY
* Prime Minister Manmohan Singh may find it tougher to
reshuffle his Cabinet over the next fortnight if the NCP party
carries out its threat of pulling out its ministers from the
Congress-led government. (Economic Times)
here
* The coalition government's efforts to open up the
multi-brand retail sector faced a roadblock on Sunday as
Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav and top Left leaders
shot off a letter to Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, urging him
not to proceed with opening up of the sector. (Times of India)
here
ENERGY/COMMODITIES
* Reliance Industries Ltd posted its third
consecutive drop in quarterly profit but beat street
expectations as refining margins fell less than expected and
treasury gains from its huge cash pile bolstered profits.
* Oil & Natural Gas Corporation is betting big on
the Krishna-Godavri, Daman and the Mahanadi basins, and is
planning to produce 55 mmscmd of gas per day from these blocks
by 2016, a senior ONGC executive said. (Economic Times)
here
* Vedanta Resources chairman Anil Agarwal has sought
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's intervention so that his group
firm Cairn India is allowed to explore oil in the
prolific Rajasthan block, according to a letter he wrote. (Times
of India)
here
* The ministry of power has agreed to the model for price
pooling of coal proposed by the coal ministry to even out the
impact of expensive imported fuel on power generation, a senior
executive with a public sector power company said. (Economic
Times)
here
* This year's frail monsoon has depleted Indian water
reservoirs to alarming levels last seen during the devastating
drought of 2009. (Economic Times)
here
* Hindustan Zinc expects domestic demand for the
metal to grow at 8-10 percent per year nearly twice the rate at
which global demand is tipped to grow, said Akhilesh Joshi, CEO
of Hindustan Zinc.(Economic Times)
here
* Tata Chemicals plans to implement a holding
company in Singapore to park overseas assets. When contacted, PK
Ghose, executive director and CFO, Tata Chemicals, said, "We are
expecting a letter from the Singapore government in two weeks'
time." (Financial Express)
here
INDUSTRIAL/INFRASTRUCTURE
* Larsen & Toubro and Pipavav Defence on
Saturday signed two separate deals with the country's biggest
naval shipyard, Mazagon Dock, to produce equipment for the
defence sector. (Economic Times)
here
* Airports Authority of India is opposed to the
government's proposal to privatise the Kolkata and Chennai
airports arguing that it is well equipped to manage the
facilities. (Economic Times)
here
IT
Tata Consultancy Services and Cognizant
have submitted bids to acquire Lodestone Management Consultants,
the Zurich-headquartered management and technology consulting
firm, sources with direct knowledge of the development said.
here
TELECOMS
* India's Reliance Communications has shelved a
planned Singapore initial public offering by its undersea cable
unit to raise up to $1 billion, with unfavourable market
conditions dealing a blow to its efforts to ease a heavy debt
load.
* Huawei Technologies will not set up a mobile
handset manufacturing factory in India this year as its market
share in the country's mobile phone market continues to be
small, a senior executive at the Chinese telecom gear maker's
Indian operations said. (Economic Times)
here
PROPERTY
* The Hinduja Group on Sunday announced a major foray into
the real estate sector in India, has acquired a land bank of
over 3,500 acres in cities such as Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad
and Bangalore. (Business Standard)
here
AUTOS
* Toyota Motor will begin engine production from
its manufacturing facility in Bangalore next month, according to
a top company official. (Times of India)
here
NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian debt/FX factors to watch
* Euro extends losses in Asia on Spanish jitters
* Oil falls as Europe debt woes revive economic fear
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
(Compiled by Divya Chowdhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)