GLOBAL MARKETS * The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange fell 0.1 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan fell 0.6 percent. * U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, hit by signs the euro zone crisis is worsening and by evidence that Europe's slowdown is hurting American companies. * Asian shares fell and the euro was stuck near multi-year lows against major currencies on Wednesday as soaring borrowing costs deepened worries Spain might need a bailout, while Greece's finances appeared to fall short of terms conditional to its aid. FACTORS TO WATCH * Biocon, India's top-listed biotech company, will announce its Q1 numbers. Analysts forecast net profit of 862.9 mln rupees on net sales of 5.7 bln rupees. * Jubilant Foodworks, which runs the Domino's Pizza chain in India, will report its first quarter earnings. * India's No 3 steelmaker JSW Steel holds an AGM in Mumbai. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH EARNINGS * HCL Technologies Ltd, India's fourth-largest software services exporter, reported a 29 percent rise in quarterly net profit to 6.59 billion rupees ($117.5 million), just shy of expectations. * Jindal Steel & Power Ltd said April-June net profit dropped 58.1 percent to 3.85 billion rupees. * Container Corp of India said April-June net profit rose 4.7 percent to 2.45 billion rupees. * Torrent Power said April-June net profit dropped 69.8 percent to 1.04 billion rupees. * SKF India said April-June net profit fell 9.4 percent to 466.7 million rupees from a year ago. * ING Vysya Bank said April-June net profit surged 38.4 percent to 11.7 million rupees from a year ago. FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * The government is unlikely to raise prices of diesel, cooking gas and kerosene in the near future because of opposition across the political spectrum, a cabinet minister and a senior official in the oil ministry said. (Economic Times) here * The base rate - the benchmark reference rate for all bank loans - has come under the Reserve Bank of India's review as the regulator feels the methodology of rate fixation has hindered the transmission of monetary policy measures, according to central banking sources. (Business Standard) here * Mauritius-based companies investing in India will be eligible for the tax treaty exempting them from paying capital gains taxes if they hold a valid Tax Residency Certificate (TRC) after the Authority for Advance Ruling upheld the validity of the TRC. (Business Line) here * The government said it has approved 2.25 billion rupees of foreign investment in Indian operations for CLSA, as well as 13 other FDI proposals involving 15.8 billion rupees. (Economic Times) here ENERGY/COMMODITIES * The monsoon season is set to be less than normal in the whole season for the first time in three years, hurting crops and boosting food costs in the country, D S Pai, head of long-range forecasting division at the weather bureau, said. (Business Standard) here * As much of India continues to wait for this year's elusive monsoon, plans are afoot from both the government and farmers to keep crop loss to a minimum and save one of the world's biggest food consumers from having to buy heavily on global markets. * Essar Oil says its margin will improve by at least $1 per barrel by switching the fuel at its Vadinar refinery in Gujarat from gas to coal, chief executive Lalit Gupta told Economic Times. (Economic Times) here * Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) has written to India's external affairs ministry seeking its intervention as the Bolivian government has initiated criminal proceedings against senior executives of the company, a Jindal spokesperson said. (Business Standard) here TELECOMS * Empowered Group of Ministers (EGoM) on Tuesday deferred a decision on spectrum pricing for existing mobile phone operators, whose licence periods have not expired. (Times of India) here * Norwegian mobile phone operator Telenor ASA plans to cut 2,000 jobs in India as part of a cost-cutting drive that some analysts saw as a signal it will stay in the country despite recent regulatory problems. Telenor, which threatened to exit India after it lost its licenses in an industry-wide corruption probe, plans to reallocate resources to more profitable regions in India and brought forward by a year and a half the break-even point for a unit that has never turned a profit. PHARMA * An inter-ministerial group set up by the finance ministry has favoured that all brownfield FDI in pharmaceuticals up to 49 percent stake should be allowed under the automatic route, two officials familiar with the development told ET. The foreign investment promotion board (FIPB) may block only those FDI proposals which may result in transfer of management control to the foreign buyer. (Economic Times) here * Procter & Gamble and Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries are jointly setting up a 5 billion rupees plant in Sanand to manufacture consumer health and over-the-counter products. AUTOS * Hyundai Motor has written to its dealers to "push" and "increase" sales of i20 compact as competitors look to gain from the lockout at Maruti Suzuki's Manesar plant, according to a letter seen by Times of India. here * Minneapolis-based Polaris Industries Inc said it will form a joint venture with India's Eicher Motors Ltd to design and make personal vehicles in emerging markets.