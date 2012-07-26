GLOBAL MARKETS * The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange rose 0.02 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan rose 0.5 percent. * The S&P 500 fell for a fourth day and the Nasdaq dropped on Wednesday after a rare earnings stumble from Apple, while strong results from Boeing and Caterpillar lifted the Dow. * Asian shares and the euro steadied on Thursday after bouncing from recent lows as hopes grew for more U.S. stimulus to support growth and new European policy measures to keep the euro zone's debt crisis from deepening further. FACTORS TO WATCH * ITC, the largest cigarette maker in India with a market value of $35.1 billion, reports its first quarter results on Thursday. The company, whose largest shareholder is British American Tobacco Plc, is expected to report a 23 percent rise in net profit to 16.3 billion rupees. (0630 GMT) * ACC and Ambuja Cements are expected to report a 15 percent rise in net profit for the fiscal first quarter compared with the same period a year earlier mainly due to a delay in monsoon rains and a decline in the price of coal. * India's No 3 steelmaker JSW Steel expected to report a drop in Q1 profits, as a continued shortage in iron ore supplies and higher raw material prices hurt margins. (0930 GMT) * Other earnings on Thursday: Bharat Heavy Electricals , Tata Communications and Sterlite Industries INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH * State Bank of India raised $1.25 billion after selling a five-year dollar bond at 375 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, narrower than its initial guidance of a 400 bps spread. * India's financial services secretary DK Mittal wants to jolt state-owned banks out of their "lazy banking" habits and force them to lend more to farmers and small businesses, he told the Economic Times. (Economic Times) here AUTOS * The Gujarat high court on Wednesday directed the state government to pass laws making it compulsory for all four-wheelers registered in Gujarat to convert to natural gas within one year. "The state is directed to pass necessary orders compelling owners of all vehicles having registration in Gujarat to use natural gas and, if necessary, even at higher prices within the shortest possible period, not exceeding one year from today for the protection of lives of citizens," the order said. here * Ashok Leyland said it was planning to reduce its capex for the current financial year by around 25 percent to 4.5 billion rupees to conserve cash on the back of a demand slowdown. (Business Standard) here * Despite closing for now production at its Manesar plant, Maruti Suzuki says it continues to receive bookings for cars. "We have about 10,000 units of the Swift and DZire in transit but they are pre-booked. But as we had seen during production disruptions at our Manesar facility last year, demand for both the models continues to be strong," said Mayank Pareek, chief operating officer of marketing & sales. "There have been no cancellations, in fact we continue to receive bookings for both the models." (Business Standard) here TELECOMS * Unitech Ltd has written to the Foreign Investment Promotion Board to block a proposed 1.2 billion rupees rights issue from Norwegian telecom partner Telenor , saying it has not given consent to the sale. link.reuters.com/hug69s IT * Infosys Ltd., India's no. 2 software services provider, and an employee in the United States failed to reach agreement in a row over U.S. business visas on Tuesday and the case is set to go to trial next month, the company said. AIRLINE * International Air Transport Association (IATA) said Air India is distorting the market as it receives financial support from the government in spite of pricing tickets below cost. (Economic Times) here INDUSTRIAL * Godrej Industries said its board has fixed the issue price for an institutional placement at 215 rupees per share. * SRF said its board approved a capital expenditure proposal of 429 million rupees for its "fluorinated specialty plant" at Dahej. EARNINGS * Bayer Cropscience said April-June net profit rose 77.9 percent to 887.4 million rupees a year ago. * GTL Infrastructure said April-June net loss widened to 851.6 million rupees from 839.5 million rupees a year ago. OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * Euro dips as short-covering rally falters * Brent hits $104 on Mideast fear, hopes for Fed action * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Divya Chowdhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)