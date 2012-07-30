GLOBAL MARKETS * The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange rose 0.6 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan rose 1 percent. * U.S. stocks surged on Friday, driving the S&P 500 to its highest close since May 3 as hopes increased that the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank may provide further stimulus. * Asian shares extended their gains on Monday, supported by expectations the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank will deliver new measures to underpin their fragile economies. FACTORS TO WATCH * The Reserve Bank of India will release its report on macro-economic and monetary developments in the April-June quarter. (1130 GMT) * Gas utility GAIL reports April-June results. * Other earnings on Monday: Allahabad Bank, Bank of Baroda, Havells India, Oriental Bank of Commerce, and Spicejet. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH EARNINGS * Maruti Suzuki, India's biggest carmaker, lagged estimates with a 23 percent fall in fiscal first-quarter profit, its fourth consecutive quarterly profit decline, as a weak local rupee currency pushed up costs. * Godrej Properties said April-June net profit jumped 70 percent to 171.58 million rupees from a year earlier. * Nestle India said April-June net profit rose 15 percent to 2.46 billion rupees from a year earlier. * Neyveli Lignite Corp said April-June net fell 16 percent to 2.88 billion rupees from a year earlier. * Alstom T&D India said April-June net profit rose 27.5 percent to 230 million rupees from a year earlier. * Thomas Cook India said April-June net profit rose 44.5 percent to 310.1 million rupees from a year earlier. * McLeod Russel India said April-June net profit fell 48.3 percent to 193.1 million rupees from a year earlier. * Sterlite Technologies said April-June net profit surged three-fold to 183.3 million rupees from a year earlier. * Rural Electrification Corp said April-June net profit was 8.77 billion rupees. * Grasim Industries said April-June net profit fell to 7.18 billion rupees from 7.52 billion rupees a year earlier. * IRB Infrastructure Developers said April-June net profit rose 6 percent to 1.42 billion rupees from a year earlier. ENERGY/COMMODITIES * Australian miner Northern Iron Ltd said on Monday it has received a rival takeover offer from Swiss trading company Prominvest AG worth A$525 million ($550 million), just topping an earlier bid from Indian conglomerate Aditya Birla Group. * India's monsoon rains are unlikely to pick up enough to avert the possibility that ministers meeting next week may officially declare a drought, which could prompt the government to offer more support for farmers to ensure adequate food supplies. * Suzlon Energy Ltd said on Friday it had redeemed its $360 million of foreign currency convertible bonds through various instruments. * Indian coal markets are seeing scattered defaults among end-user and trade buyers in part because of a 20 percent slide in prices this year, although the vast majority are honouring their contracts, Indian traders said. * Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) will set up its first refinery outside India with an investment of up to 200 billion rupees in Sri Lanka, said a senior IOC official who did not wish to be named. (Business Standard) here * Petronet LNG is in talks to set up a 35 billion power plant adjacent to its upcoming liquefied natural gas import facility at Kochi in Kerala. Petronet had proposed to set up a 1,200-Mw gas-fired power plant, a 50:50 joint venture with the Kerala government, sources privy to the development said. (Business Standard) here * Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals is all set to commission the Single Point Mooring (SPM) system off the New Mangalore Port in August. This would enable it to receive crude oil from very large crude carriers for the first time for its refinery at Mangalore. (Business Standard) here * Tata Power has decided to focus on foreign opportunities to meet its 2020 vision, and has a 26,000 Mw generation target by 2020, MD Anil Sardana said. (Business Standard) here TELECOMS * Reliance Industries' Infotel Broadband is in advanced talks to procure over $1 billion of network gear from Samsung Electronics to meet a sizeable chunk of its fourth generation equipment requirement, executives familiar with the matter said. here * The Central Bureau of Investigation has said incumbent telecom operators Bharti Airtel and Vodafone India were given additional 2G spectrum with undue haste in January 2002. Both Bharti Airtel and Vodafone India, when contacted by Business Standard, declined to comment on the issue (Business Standard) here PHARMA * Dr Reddy's Laboratories, India's No. 2 drugmaker by sales, said the U.S. drug regulator has lifted a ban on its manufacturing unit in Mexico and that it can start shipping products from the facility to the United States. (Reuters) * Drug makers Lupin and Novartis have entered into a marketing alliance under which Lupin would sell Novartis' asthma drug, Onbrez, in India, an industry source said. (Business Standard) here PROPERTY * DLF will sell its 17.5-acre land in Mumbai's Lower Parel to Lodha Group and a private equity player for about 28 billion rupees, a top company official said. (Economic Times) here RETAIL * United Spirits has initiated a total overhaul of its business structure, with a strategic shift in focus from mass selling brands to premium brands, an unnamed senior official said. (Economic Times) here NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * Euro supported, Aussie extends gains on ECB hopes * Oil up 4th day as stimulus hopes support * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Compiled by Divya Chowdhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)