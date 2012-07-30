GLOBAL MARKETS
* The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange rose 0.6
percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan
rose 1 percent.
* U.S. stocks surged on Friday, driving the S&P 500
to its highest close since May 3 as hopes increased that the
Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank may provide
further stimulus.
* Asian shares extended their gains on Monday, supported by
expectations the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank
will deliver new measures to underpin their fragile economies.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* The Reserve Bank of India will release its report on
macro-economic and monetary developments in the April-June
quarter. (1130 GMT)
* Gas utility GAIL reports April-June results.
* Other earnings on Monday: Allahabad Bank, Bank
of Baroda, Havells India, Oriental Bank of
Commerce, and Spicejet.
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
EARNINGS
* Maruti Suzuki, India's biggest carmaker, lagged
estimates with a 23 percent fall in fiscal first-quarter profit,
its fourth consecutive quarterly profit decline, as a weak local
rupee currency pushed up costs.
* Godrej Properties said April-June net profit
jumped 70 percent to 171.58 million rupees from a year earlier.
* Nestle India said April-June net profit rose 15
percent to 2.46 billion rupees from a year earlier.
* Neyveli Lignite Corp said April-June net fell 16
percent to 2.88 billion rupees from a year earlier.
* Alstom T&D India said April-June net profit rose
27.5 percent to 230 million rupees from a year earlier.
* Thomas Cook India said April-June net profit
rose 44.5 percent to 310.1 million rupees from a year earlier.
* McLeod Russel India said April-June net profit
fell 48.3 percent to 193.1 million rupees from a year earlier.
* Sterlite Technologies said April-June net profit
surged three-fold to 183.3 million rupees from a year earlier.
* Rural Electrification Corp said April-June net
profit was 8.77 billion rupees.
* Grasim Industries said April-June net profit
fell to 7.18 billion rupees from 7.52 billion rupees a year
earlier.
* IRB Infrastructure Developers said April-June
net profit rose 6 percent to 1.42 billion rupees from a year
earlier.
ENERGY/COMMODITIES
* Australian miner Northern Iron Ltd said on Monday
it has received a rival takeover offer from Swiss trading
company Prominvest AG worth A$525 million ($550 million), just
topping an earlier bid from Indian conglomerate Aditya Birla
Group.
* India's monsoon rains are unlikely to pick up enough to
avert the possibility that ministers meeting next week may
officially declare a drought, which could prompt the government
to offer more support for farmers to ensure adequate food
supplies.
* Suzlon Energy Ltd said on Friday it had redeemed
its $360 million of foreign currency convertible bonds through
various instruments.
* Indian coal markets are seeing scattered defaults among
end-user and trade buyers in part because of a 20 percent slide
in prices this year, although the vast majority are honouring
their contracts, Indian traders said.
* Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) will set up its first
refinery outside India with an investment of up to 200 billion
rupees in Sri Lanka, said a senior IOC official who did not wish
to be named. (Business Standard)
* Petronet LNG is in talks to set up a 35 billion
power plant adjacent to its upcoming liquefied natural gas
import facility at Kochi in Kerala. Petronet had proposed to set
up a 1,200-Mw gas-fired power plant, a 50:50 joint venture with
the Kerala government, sources privy to the development said.
(Business Standard)
* Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals is all set
to commission the Single Point Mooring (SPM) system off the New
Mangalore Port in August. This would enable it to receive crude
oil from very large crude carriers for the first time for its
refinery at Mangalore. (Business Standard)
* Tata Power has decided to focus on foreign
opportunities to meet its 2020 vision, and has a 26,000 Mw
generation target by 2020, MD Anil Sardana said. (Business
Standard)
TELECOMS
* Reliance Industries' Infotel Broadband
is in advanced talks to procure over $1 billion of
network gear from Samsung Electronics to meet a
sizeable chunk of its fourth generation equipment requirement,
executives familiar with the matter said.
* The Central Bureau of Investigation has said incumbent
telecom operators Bharti Airtel and Vodafone India
were given additional 2G spectrum with undue haste in January
2002.
Both Bharti Airtel and Vodafone India, when contacted by
Business Standard, declined to comment on the issue (Business
Standard)
PHARMA
* Dr Reddy's Laboratories, India's No. 2 drugmaker
by sales, said the U.S. drug regulator has lifted a ban on its
manufacturing unit in Mexico and that it can start shipping
products from the facility to the United States. (Reuters)
* Drug makers Lupin and Novartis have
entered into a marketing alliance under which Lupin would sell
Novartis' asthma drug, Onbrez, in India, an industry source
said. (Business Standard)
PROPERTY
* DLF will sell its 17.5-acre land in Mumbai's
Lower Parel to Lodha Group and a private equity player for about
28 billion rupees, a top company official said. (Economic Times)
RETAIL
* United Spirits has initiated a total overhaul of
its business structure, with a strategic shift in focus from
mass selling brands to premium brands, an unnamed senior
official said. (Economic Times)
