GLOBAL MARKETS * The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange rose 0.3 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan rose 0.8 percent. * U.S. stocks finished mostly flat on Monday as investors paused following the best two-day run this year, with central bank meetings and a full load of U.S. economic data looming. * Asian shares paused on Tuesday as investors grew cautious ahead of monetary policy meetings by the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve, with scepticism countering expectations for more stimulus steps to support fragile global economies. FACTORS TO WATCH * The Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to keep its repo rate steady at 8 percent despite slow growth, with inflation remaining a worry, putting more pressure on the government to implement reforms to curb a ballooning fiscal deficit. (0530 GMT) * India will release fiscal deficit numbers for June and April-June period on July 31 around 4.00 IST (10.30 GMT). * An Empowered Group of Ministers is expected to meet under the chairmanship of farm minister Sharad Pawar to discuss the lack of monsoon rains. * India's weather office is expected to release its rainfall forecast for the second half of the season which is expected to be below average, signalling the first drought in three years as rains are already about a fifth below average. * India will release data on eight core infrastructure sectors including steel, fertiliser, coal, electricity, crude oil, natural gas for the month of June tentatively on July 31. (0630 GMT) * The board of Coal India, the world's largest coal miner, meets in Kolkata to discuss terms for fuel supply pacts to local power companies. (0830 GMT) * Earnings on Tuesday: Cipla, Jaiprakash Associates, Titan Industries, and Petronet LNG. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * India's central bank painted a gloomy picture of the country's economy on Monday, citing both a sluggish growth outlook and persistent inflation, a day before it is expected to hold interest rates steady for the second time in two months. [ID: nBAYUIE85X] * Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Monday ordered a relook at three tax issues - information technology development centres, portfolio or FII flows, and safe harbour schemes for transfer pricing. (Times of India) here * The committee set up to draft rules against tax avoidance has been asked to examine the impact of the retrospective change in the income tax law on foreign institutional investors (FII) and portfolio investors, according to a release issued by the prime minister's office. (Economic Times) here * Future Capital on Monday informed the Bombay Stock Exchange the open offer by Warburg Pincus for acquiring 26 percent additional stake in the company was delayed, as it had not secured regulatory clearances. (Business Standard) here * The Central Board of Trustees of government-run EPFO will consider approval of the fund's top manager Reliance Capital Asset Management aim to sell a 26 percent stake sale to Japan's Nippon Life next week after earlier deferring a decision due to opposition from trade unions, according to a government official. (Economic Times) here TELECOMS * Bharti Airtel is exploring issuing new shares to the public or institutional investors. Two persons aware of Bharti's plans said the company was examining options as part of a wider exercise to bolster finances. (Economic Times) here ENERGY/COMMODITIES * Shree Cement Ltd has been fined $72 million by the Competition Commission of India, the anti-trust regulator said in a statement, making it the twelfth cement company to be fined in a crackdown on cartelisation in the industry. (Reuters) [ID: nL4E8IU3OV] * State-run gas utility GAIL India Ltd will commission its LNG terminal in Dabhol, on the Indian west coast, in October or November, its chairman B.C. Tripathi said on Monday. * State-run miner Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) has signed pacts with steel makers Adhunik Metaliks and Rexon Strips to supply iron ore for next five years from its Kurmitar Pahar mines, according to OMC Chairman Saswat Mishra. (Business Standard) here * Monday's electricity grid collapse took place barely one-and-a-half months after the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission had directed states to strictly follow the grid code and discipline to avoid overdraw of power, CERC chairman Pramod Deo said. (Business Standard) here AUTOS * Maruti Suzuki is considering laying off all its morning shift workers at its Manesar plant, who are suspected to have played a role in the deadly clashes with management on July 18, said Maruti Chief Operating Officer of Administration SY Siddiqui. (Economic Times) here * BMW will launch four new cars in India this year as it looks to stave off rising competition and the slowdown in the market, said Hendrik von Kuenheim, BMW's Senior VP for the Asia-Pacific and South Africa region. (Times of India) here * Skoda is increasing localisation levels and rationalising prices across the range of products it offers in the country, said Sudhir Rao, managing director, Skoda India. (Business Standard) here * Tata Motors' Jaguar and Land Rover is planning to expand its dealership network from 15 to 20, targeting tier-II cities like Bangalore, Surat and Aurangabad, said the head of the Premier Car Division at Jaguar Land Rover India Rohit Suri. (Business Standard) here EARNINGS * JK Tyre & Industries' April-June net profit rose to 247.1 million rupees from 9.6 million rupees a year ago. AIRLINES * Air India owes about 20 billion rupees in jet fuel dues to state-run oil marketing companies including Bharat Petroleum Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp, and Indian Oil Corp, according to officials from these companies. (Business Standard) here RETAIL * A wholly owned subsidiary of Arvind's may acquire the operating stores and rights of British fashion retailers Next and Debenhams from Planet Retail, said two sources directly familiar with the developments. (Economic Times) here * Online retailer Snapdeal is close to sealing a deal to raise $80-100 million, including potentially from private equity investor General Atlantic Partners, a person directly involved in the negotiations said without divulging details about how much stake is being sold. * The government has exempted Indian single brand retailers from a controversial provision that restrained them from raising funds from foreign private equity funds and overseas investors. (Economic Times) here