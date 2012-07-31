GLOBAL MARKETS
* The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange rose 0.3
percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan
rose 0.8 percent.
* U.S. stocks finished mostly flat on Monday as investors
paused following the best two-day run this year, with central
bank meetings and a full load of U.S. economic data looming.
* Asian shares paused on Tuesday as investors grew cautious
ahead of monetary policy meetings by the European Central Bank
and the U.S. Federal Reserve, with scepticism countering
expectations for more stimulus steps to support fragile global
economies.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* The Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to keep its
repo rate steady at 8 percent despite slow growth, with
inflation remaining a worry, putting more pressure on the
government to implement reforms to curb a ballooning fiscal
deficit. (0530 GMT)
* India will release fiscal deficit numbers for June and
April-June period on July 31 around 4.00 IST (10.30 GMT).
* An Empowered Group of Ministers is expected to meet under
the chairmanship of farm minister Sharad Pawar to discuss the
lack of monsoon rains.
* India's weather office is expected to release its rainfall
forecast for the second half of the season which is expected to
be below average, signalling the first drought in three years as
rains are already about a fifth below average.
* India will release data on eight core infrastructure
sectors including steel, fertiliser, coal, electricity, crude
oil, natural gas for the month of June tentatively on July 31.
(0630 GMT)
* The board of Coal India, the world's largest coal miner,
meets in Kolkata to discuss terms for fuel supply pacts to local
power companies. (0830 GMT)
* Earnings on Tuesday: Cipla, Jaiprakash
Associates, Titan Industries, and Petronet
LNG.
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
FINANCIAL/REGULATORY
* India's central bank painted a gloomy picture of the
country's economy on Monday, citing both a sluggish growth
outlook and persistent inflation, a day before it is expected to
hold interest rates steady for the second time in two months.
[ID: nBAYUIE85X]
* Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Monday ordered a relook
at three tax issues - information technology development
centres, portfolio or FII flows, and safe harbour schemes for
transfer pricing. (Times of India)
here
* The committee set up to draft rules against tax avoidance
has been asked to examine the impact of the retrospective
change in the income tax law on foreign institutional investors
(FII) and portfolio investors, according to a release issued by
the prime minister's office. (Economic Times)
here
* Future Capital on Monday informed the Bombay
Stock Exchange the open offer by Warburg Pincus for acquiring 26
percent additional stake in the company was delayed, as it had
not secured regulatory clearances. (Business Standard)
here
* The Central Board of Trustees of government-run EPFO will
consider approval of the fund's top manager Reliance Capital
Asset Management aim to sell a 26 percent stake sale to Japan's
Nippon Life next week after earlier deferring a
decision due to opposition from trade unions, according to a
government official. (Economic Times)
here
TELECOMS
* Bharti Airtel is exploring issuing new shares to
the public or institutional investors. Two persons aware of
Bharti's plans said the company was examining options as part of
a wider exercise to bolster finances. (Economic Times)
here
ENERGY/COMMODITIES
* Shree Cement Ltd has been fined $72 million by
the Competition Commission of India, the anti-trust regulator
said in a statement, making it the twelfth cement company to be
fined in a crackdown on cartelisation in the industry. (Reuters)
[ID: nL4E8IU3OV]
* State-run gas utility GAIL India Ltd will
commission its LNG terminal in Dabhol, on the Indian west coast,
in October or November, its chairman B.C. Tripathi said on
Monday.
* State-run miner Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) has signed
pacts with steel makers Adhunik Metaliks and Rexon
Strips to supply iron ore for next five years from its Kurmitar
Pahar mines, according to OMC Chairman Saswat Mishra. (Business
Standard)
here
* Monday's electricity grid collapse took place barely
one-and-a-half months after the Central Electricity Regulatory
Commission had directed states to strictly follow the grid code
and discipline to avoid overdraw of power, CERC chairman Pramod
Deo said. (Business Standard)
here
AUTOS
* Maruti Suzuki is considering laying off all its
morning shift workers at its Manesar plant, who are suspected to
have played a role in the deadly clashes with management on July
18, said Maruti Chief Operating Officer of Administration SY
Siddiqui. (Economic Times)
here
* BMW will launch four new cars in India this year
as it looks to stave off rising competition and the slowdown in
the market, said Hendrik von Kuenheim, BMW's Senior VP for the
Asia-Pacific and South Africa region. (Times of India)
here
* Skoda is increasing localisation levels and
rationalising prices across the range of products it offers in
the country, said Sudhir Rao, managing director, Skoda India.
(Business Standard)
here
* Tata Motors' Jaguar and Land Rover is planning
to expand its dealership network from 15 to 20, targeting
tier-II cities like Bangalore, Surat and Aurangabad, said the
head of the Premier Car Division at Jaguar Land Rover India
Rohit Suri. (Business Standard)
here
EARNINGS
* JK Tyre & Industries' April-June net profit rose
to 247.1 million rupees from 9.6 million rupees a year ago.
AIRLINES
* Air India owes about 20 billion rupees in jet
fuel dues to state-run oil marketing companies including Bharat
Petroleum Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp,
and Indian Oil Corp, according to officials from these
companies. (Business Standard)
here
RETAIL
* A wholly owned subsidiary of Arvind's may
acquire the operating stores and rights of British fashion
retailers Next and Debenhams from Planet Retail, said two
sources directly familiar with the developments. (Economic
Times)
here
* Online retailer Snapdeal is close to sealing a deal to
raise $80-100 million, including potentially from private equity
investor General Atlantic Partners, a person directly involved
in the negotiations said without divulging details about how
much stake is being sold. (Economic Times)
General Atlantic did not reply to questions sent by Economic
Times via email. Kunal Bahl, founder and chief executive officer
of Snapdeal, declined to comment.
here
* The government has exempted Indian single brand retailers
from a controversial provision that restrained them from raising
funds from foreign private equity funds and overseas investors.
(Economic Times)
here
NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
(Compiled by Divya Chowdhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)