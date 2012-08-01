GLOBAL MARKETS
* The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange rose 0.13
percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan
fell 0.14 percent.
* U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday with traders' sights set again
on Wednesday's Federal Reserve statement on the U.S. economy and
a possible new round of stimulus.
* Asian shares extended losses on Wednesday as a softer
Chinese manufacturing data further undermined the fragile market
sentiment as expectations faded of stimulus action this week by
the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* India's Manufacturing PMI data for July (0500 GMT)
* India's monthly trade data for June. (0630 GMT)
* India expected to release data on eight core
infrastructure sectors including steel, fertiliser, coal,
electricity, crude oil, natural gas for the month of June.
* Earnings on Wednesday: Voltas, Federal Bank
, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, and
Adani Power
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
FINANCIAL/REGULATORY
* Palaniappan Chidambaram, who as finance minister oversaw
India's strongest growth surge in the past two decades, returned
to the post on Tuesday but faces a sharp economic slowdown,
worsening public finances and falling exports this time around.
* India's fiscal deficit during the April-June
period rose to 1.9 trillion rupees ($34.22 billion), or 37.1
percent of the full fiscal year 2012/13, government data showed
on Tuesday.
* India's consumer price index (CPI) for industrial workers
rose 10.05 percent in June from a year earlier, slower than an
annual rise of 10.16 percent in May, government data showed on
Tuesday.
* The Reserve Bank of India has agreed to review the revised
priority sector lending targets with an "open mind" over the
next fortnight, Governor D Subbarao said on Tuesday. (Business
Standard)
ENERGY/COMMODITIES
* India, facing its second drought in just four years, took
steps to cut irrigation costs and increase fodder supplies for
livestock farmers but held off from imposing any curb on exports
of agricultural products or a ban of futures trading in them.
Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said the government would halve
the cost of diesel - used to power water pumps on farms - in
areas where rains have been 50 percent below average up to July
15. The subsidy will continue until the end of the season.
* India's weather office is likely to issue a revised
monsoon season forecast later this week and ministers will meet
again on the drought after a review of affected areas, Farm
Minister Sharad Pawar said.
* Hundreds of millions of people across India were left
without power on Tuesday in one of the world's worst blackouts,
trapping miners, stranding train travelers and plunging
hospitals into darkness when grids collapsed for the second time
in two days.
* Two hundred workers were stranded on Tuesday in three coal
mines in the Indian state of West Bengal when a blackout
affecting half the country cut off electricity to elevators in
their underground pits, a mining company official said.
* Fitch Ratings said the outlook on the National ratings of
Indian power sector issuers remains "Stable" in view of some
progress on the fuel availability issue and the possibility of
debt restructuring of state power utilities (SPUs) in seven
states.
* India's coal minister Sriprakash Jaiswal will lead a
delegation to Singapore and Hong Kong this week to promote the
government's planned sale of a 5 percent stake in Neyveli
Lignite Corp Ltd, a senior coal ministry official
said. (Reuters)
* Coal India agreed to supply at least 80 percent
of the coal needed to fuel new Indian power projects, a
condition set by the government, but stipulated it could use a
mix of 15 percent imported coal versus 65 percent domestic.
* Suzlon Energy said its German subsidiary REpower
has bagged orders for supply of 219 mw machines worth 247
million euros in the June-July period in five countries.
(Economic Times)
EARNINGS
* Cipla's April-June net profit rose 58.10 percent
to 4 billion rupees from a year ago.
* Onmobile Global's April-June net profit fell
25.5 percent to 95.2 million rupees from a year earlier.
* Jaiprakash Associates' April-June net profit
fell 24.5 percent to 1.39 billion rupees from a year ago.
* Wyeth April-June net profit fell 8.4 percent to
389.2 million rupees from a year earlier.
* IDBI Bank's April-June net profit rose 27.46
percent to 4.27 billion rupees from a year ago.
* EID Parry's April-June net profit rose 44.25
percent to 718.5 million rupees from a year ago.
* Hindustan Oil Exploration's April-June net
profit dropped 91.3 percent to 14.8 million rupees from a year
earlier.
* GTL Ltd's swung to a April-June net loss of 2
billion rupees from a profit of 129.3 million rupees a year
earlier.
* Radico Khaitan's April-June net profit rose 1.8
percent to 211.2 million rupees from a year ago.
* Elecon Engineering's April-June net profit fell
57.08 percent to 64 million rupees from a year
ago.
TELECOMS
* The law ministry has said the telecoms department can
initiate action, including terminating mobile permits of Bharti
Airtel, Vodafone and Idea, for allegedly
violating license conditions and entering into bilateral roaming
agreements in areas where they did not have 3G permits.
Responding to a telecoms department query, the Additional
Solicitor General has said the it was 'well within its rights to
claim the amounts earned by companies by providing 3G services
for which they did not have any authorisation, permission or
license from the DoT'. (Economic Times)
PROPERTY
* Private equity fund IL&FS Investment Managers has bought a
300,000 sq ft office building in Noida for 2 billion rupees, a
person involved in the transaction said. (Economic Times)
* Godrej Properties, through its wholly owned
subsidiary Godrej Projects Development, has entered into an
agreement to redevelop a private society owned property in
Ghatkopar suburbs of Mumbai, the real estate development arm of
the Godrej Group said in a release.
The project, spread over 2.5 acres, will offer around
185,000 sq ft of free sale area and total 139 existing tenants
will be rehabilitated as part of this project, the release said.
(Economic Times)
PHARMA
Zydus Cadila said it has received the US health
regulator's approval to market aripiprazole tablets, used in
treating schizophrenia, in the U.S. market. (Economic Times)
RETAIL
* ITC has scaled up its holding in Hotel
Leelaventure by acquiring more than one per cent
through its wholly owned subsidiary, Russell Credit.
"These are routine treasury operations," an ITC spokesperson
said, when contacted by Business Standard. (Business Standard)
AUTOS
* Renault is developing a small car for the Indian
market, a segment that makes up for about 40-45 percent of the
country's car market. (Economic Times)
* Tata Motors' Jaguar unit said it has launched
the XKR special edition luxury sedan in India, priced at a base
New Delhi price of 12.7 million rupees. (Economic Times)
