GLOBAL MARKETS * The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange rose 0.13 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan fell 0.14 percent. * U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday with traders' sights set again on Wednesday's Federal Reserve statement on the U.S. economy and a possible new round of stimulus. * Asian shares extended losses on Wednesday as a softer Chinese manufacturing data further undermined the fragile market sentiment as expectations faded of stimulus action this week by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank. FACTORS TO WATCH * India's Manufacturing PMI data for July (0500 GMT) * India's monthly trade data for June. (0630 GMT) * India expected to release data on eight core infrastructure sectors including steel, fertiliser, coal, electricity, crude oil, natural gas for the month of June. * Earnings on Wednesday: Voltas, Federal Bank , Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, and Adani Power INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * Palaniappan Chidambaram, who as finance minister oversaw India's strongest growth surge in the past two decades, returned to the post on Tuesday but faces a sharp economic slowdown, worsening public finances and falling exports this time around. * India's fiscal deficit during the April-June period rose to 1.9 trillion rupees ($34.22 billion), or 37.1 percent of the full fiscal year 2012/13, government data showed on Tuesday. * India's consumer price index (CPI) for industrial workers rose 10.05 percent in June from a year earlier, slower than an annual rise of 10.16 percent in May, government data showed on Tuesday. * The Reserve Bank of India has agreed to review the revised priority sector lending targets with an "open mind" over the next fortnight, Governor D Subbarao said on Tuesday. (Business Standard) here ENERGY/COMMODITIES * India, facing its second drought in just four years, took steps to cut irrigation costs and increase fodder supplies for livestock farmers but held off from imposing any curb on exports of agricultural products or a ban of futures trading in them. Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said the government would halve the cost of diesel - used to power water pumps on farms - in areas where rains have been 50 percent below average up to July 15. The subsidy will continue until the end of the season. * India's weather office is likely to issue a revised monsoon season forecast later this week and ministers will meet again on the drought after a review of affected areas, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said. * Hundreds of millions of people across India were left without power on Tuesday in one of the world's worst blackouts, trapping miners, stranding train travelers and plunging hospitals into darkness when grids collapsed for the second time in two days. * Two hundred workers were stranded on Tuesday in three coal mines in the Indian state of West Bengal when a blackout affecting half the country cut off electricity to elevators in their underground pits, a mining company official said. * Fitch Ratings said the outlook on the National ratings of Indian power sector issuers remains "Stable" in view of some progress on the fuel availability issue and the possibility of debt restructuring of state power utilities (SPUs) in seven states. * India's coal minister Sriprakash Jaiswal will lead a delegation to Singapore and Hong Kong this week to promote the government's planned sale of a 5 percent stake in Neyveli Lignite Corp Ltd, a senior coal ministry official said. (Reuters) * Coal India agreed to supply at least 80 percent of the coal needed to fuel new Indian power projects, a condition set by the government, but stipulated it could use a mix of 15 percent imported coal versus 65 percent domestic. * Suzlon Energy said its German subsidiary REpower has bagged orders for supply of 219 mw machines worth 247 million euros in the June-July period in five countries. (Economic Times) here EARNINGS * Cipla's April-June net profit rose 58.10 percent to 4 billion rupees from a year ago. * Onmobile Global's April-June net profit fell 25.5 percent to 95.2 million rupees from a year earlier. * Jaiprakash Associates' April-June net profit fell 24.5 percent to 1.39 billion rupees from a year ago. * Wyeth April-June net profit fell 8.4 percent to 389.2 million rupees from a year earlier. * IDBI Bank's April-June net profit rose 27.46 percent to 4.27 billion rupees from a year ago. * EID Parry's April-June net profit rose 44.25 percent to 718.5 million rupees from a year ago. * Hindustan Oil Exploration's April-June net profit dropped 91.3 percent to 14.8 million rupees from a year earlier. * GTL Ltd's swung to a April-June net loss of 2 billion rupees from a profit of 129.3 million rupees a year earlier. * Radico Khaitan's April-June net profit rose 1.8 percent to 211.2 million rupees from a year ago. * Elecon Engineering's April-June net profit fell 57.08 percent to 64 million rupees from a year ago. TELECOMS * The law ministry has said the telecoms department can initiate action, including terminating mobile permits of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea, for allegedly violating license conditions and entering into bilateral roaming agreements in areas where they did not have 3G permits. Responding to a telecoms department query, the Additional Solicitor General has said the it was 'well within its rights to claim the amounts earned by companies by providing 3G services for which they did not have any authorisation, permission or license from the DoT'. (Economic Times) here PROPERTY * Private equity fund IL&FS Investment Managers has bought a 300,000 sq ft office building in Noida for 2 billion rupees, a person involved in the transaction said. (Economic Times) here * Godrej Properties, through its wholly owned subsidiary Godrej Projects Development, has entered into an agreement to redevelop a private society owned property in Ghatkopar suburbs of Mumbai, the real estate development arm of the Godrej Group said in a release. The project, spread over 2.5 acres, will offer around 185,000 sq ft of free sale area and total 139 existing tenants will be rehabilitated as part of this project, the release said. (Economic Times) here PHARMA Zydus Cadila said it has received the US health regulator's approval to market aripiprazole tablets, used in treating schizophrenia, in the U.S. market. (Economic Times) here RETAIL * ITC has scaled up its holding in Hotel Leelaventure by acquiring more than one per cent through its wholly owned subsidiary, Russell Credit. "These are routine treasury operations," an ITC spokesperson said, when contacted by Business Standard. (Business Standard) here AUTOS * Renault is developing a small car for the Indian market, a segment that makes up for about 40-45 percent of the country's car market. (Economic Times) here * Tata Motors' Jaguar unit said it has launched the XKR special edition luxury sedan in India, priced at a base New Delhi price of 12.7 million rupees. (Economic Times) here