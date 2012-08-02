GLOBAL MARKETS * The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange rose 0.1 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan fell 0.3 percent. * U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday on disappointment that the Federal Reserve offered no new measures to stimulate the economy and after a computer glitch at a brokerage triggered a spike in volatility shortly after the open. * Asian shares eased on Thursday as investors turned increasingly cautious as hopes of stimulus action by central banks thinned ahead of a European Central Bank's meeting later in the day and after the U.S. Federal Reserve took no action a day earlier. FACTORS TO WATCH * India's weather office is expected to release its rainfall forecast for the second half of the season. * India cabinet likely to set 2G airwave auction base price (1200 GMT) * Earnings on Thursday: Cummins India, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Hotel Leelaventure, and Mahindra Satyam. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH ENERGY/COMMODITIES * U.K. fund The Children's Investment Fund Management (TCI) said on Wednesday it has filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court to quash directions in January by the coal ministry to state miner Coal India to reverse a price hike. * Even as the Central Bureau of Investigation is probing the allotment of coal blocks to private companies for captive use, an Economic Times investigation has uncovered instances of such blocks changing hands, suggesting individuals have profited at the expense of the exchequer. (Economic Times) here * Poor monsoon rains have not hit cane cultivation as much as feared in India's biggest sugar producing state, Maharashtra, while the soybean crop has survived relatively unharmed there, trade and industry officials said on Wednesday. * Oil and Natural Gas Corporation fears its surplus will be wiped out in the next two years at the current $8-a-barrel margin. The company says almost half of its 280 billion rupees surplus is earmarked for annuity payments for employees and site restoration activity, according to Chairman and Managing Director Sudhir Vasudeva. (Business Standard) here * India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp 166,000 barrels per day (bpd) Vizag refinery in south India is undergoing partial maintenance which would likely last until September, industry sources said on Wednesday. FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * State Bank of India cut lending rates by up to 50 basis points effective Aug. 7. Since SBI has not announced a revision in its base rate, the reduction will apply only to new customers and not to existing borrowers. However, the bank allows existing borrowers to refinance their loans for a fee. (Times of India) here * SEBI has proposed a long-term policy to revive mutual funds, which includes tax breaks for investors, higher minimum capitalisation norms, and an obligation on fund houses to push their schemes in the hinterland, Chairman UK Sinha said in an exclusive interview with Economic Times. here * The number of registered sub-accounts for foreign investors has gone up to 6,343 as of July 31 from 6,278 at the end of 2011, according to SEBI data. By contrast, the number of registered FIIs has come down to 1,757 from 1,767 during the same period. (Business Standard) here * Private equity players might be forced to dilute shareholder agreements with listed firms and their promoters, following a backlash from minority investors. PE funds might have to restrict their rights to protection of interests and stop short of stepping into the shoes of the management, following a closer scrutiny of these SHAs by investor advisory firms and regulators. (Business Standard) here TELECOMS * India's cabinet is likely to set the starting price on Thursday for an auction of second-generation radio airwaves, two senior government sources have said. A ministerial panel has recommended setting the auction base price at 140 billion rupees ($2.5 billion) or 150 billion rupees for 5 megahertz (MHz) of GSM radio airwave bandwith in the 1800 MHz band, the source said. * The Telecom Disputes Settlement & Appellate Tribunal on Wednesday dismissed Vodafone's plea challenging the government's guidelines on the liberalisation of 2G spectrum in the auctions that are to take place following the cancellation of 122 licences by the Supreme Court. (Business Standard) here * Telenor moved a step closer to pushing out joint venture partner in India, Unitech, on Wednesday, with a view to rebuilding the business after the loss of its radio frequency operating licences. * Research in Motion's four-year standoff with the Indian government over providing encryption keys for its secure corporate emails and popular messenger services is finally set to end. RIM recently demonstrated a solution developed by a firm called Verint that can intercept messages and emails exchanged between BlackBerry handsets, and make these encrypted communications available in a readable format to Indian security agencies, according to an exchange of communications between the Canadian company and the Indian government. (Economic Times) here * Tulip Telecom has bagged a 872.3 million rupees order for hosting data centre space from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the enterprise data services provider said in a statement. (Economic Times) here EARNINGS * Engineers India's April-June net profit rose 4 percent to 1.54 billion rupees from a year ago. * Ambuja Cements' July shipments rose 1 percent to 1.7 million tonnes from a year ago. (Reuters) * Manappuram Finance's April-June net profit rose 46.3 percent to 1.58 billion rupees from a year ago. MEDIA * The government is planning to launch a probe into the alleged fudging of television viewership data by TAM Media Research after several complaints from broadcasters, a top official in the Union information and broadcasting ministry, who did not want to be identified, said. (Economic Times) here? * L Capital Eco Ltd, a subsidiary of private equity firm L Capital Asia, will invest 1.08 billion rupees in PVR Ltd , boosting the theatre chain's growth plans in the cinema exhibition and in-mall retail space, said Ajay Bijli, chairman and managing director of PVR. (Business Standard) here AIRLINES * The Ministry of Civil Aviation will hold off on a decision to approve Jet Airways' application to join the Star Alliance, according to a senior civil aviation ministry official, as the government wants the alliance to decide on Air India's membership before considering other applications.(Business Standard) here INDUSTRIAL * Indian capital goods makers are witnessing the highest strain in their working capital requirements over a five-year period, which is weakening their credit risk profile, ratings agency CRISIL said on Wednesday. ( OTHER * Four small explosions occurred in quick succession in a busy shopping area of the western Indian city of Pune on Wednesday evening and one person suffered light injuries, police said. NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * Dollar holds gains after Fed; all riding on ECB * Oil ends up but pares gains after Fed statement * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs