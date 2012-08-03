GLOBAL MARKETS * The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange fell 0.6 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan fell 0.8 percent. * U.S. stocks fell for a fourth day on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi disappointed investors hoping for immediate action to contain the euro zone debt crisis. * Asian shares and the euro eased on Friday as the European Central Bank, after inaction from the Federal Reserve, disappointed markets looking for an imminent move to deal with the euro zone debt crisis, spurring risk aversion. FACTORS TO WATCH * India Services PMI for July. (0500 GMT) * India cabinet likely to set 2G airwave auction base price. (1200 GMT) * India's foreign reserves data. (1130 GMT) * Earnings on Friday: Sun TV Network, TV Today Network, Jet Airways India, Marico, Moser Baer India. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH ENERGY/COMMODITIES * India's monsoon rains will not be enough to save the country from its first drought in three years, the weather office said on Thursday as it forecast that the El Nino weather pattern should reduce rains again in the second half of the June to September season. * Reliance Industries and BP's plan to take a stake in a new gas import terminal of Petronet LNG has been grounded under pressure from the oil ministry, which has had a strained relationship with RIL since last year, sources close to the development said. (Economic Times) here * The oil ministry has ordered state-run Oil & Natural Gas Corp to scrap its move to farm out stakes in four coal bed methane blocks to private energy firms without competitive bids, and asked it to invite global bids, government officials said. (Economic Times) here * Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday approved relaxations in the transfer policy for government-owned land to speed up public-private partnership projects in the infrastructure sector. (Business Standard) here FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * SEBI could soon have the powers to eavesdrop on private conversation to strengthen its insider trading investigations, giving it tools to build strong case against offenders. The proposal was discussed at a meeting of senior officials from all concerned ministries including telecom and home affairs, said an official privy to the deliberations. (Economic Times) here * ICICI Bank Ltd's private equity arm ICICI Venture Funds Management Co. Ltd and Baring Private Equity Asia have begun talks to sell their stake of close to 31 percent in Karvy Stock Broking, three persons with direct knowledge of the matter said. (Mint) link.reuters.com/hat79s TELECOMS * Unitech Ltd, Telenor's minority partner in its Indian mobile telecoms joint venture, has filed a petition with the country's Company Law Board, a quasi-judiciary body, seeking to stop the joint venture company from auctioning off its assets, a Unitech spokesman said. * The telecoms department has conveyed to the Foreign Investment Promotion Board that Unitech Wireless will have to get security clearance for its proposed new Indian investor, as well as furnish the rights issue price and the number of shares subscribed by its Indian and foreign investors. (Business Standard) here IT * Satyam Computer Services Ltd, in the process of a merger with parent Tech Mahindra Ltd, beat expectations with a 56.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, as it won new business and got a boost from currency effects. * U.S. investors cheered private equity firm Bain Capital Partners' move to buy a 30 percent stake in technology outsourcing services provider Genpact Ltd, sending its shares to their highest in nearly two years. * Bain Capital's acquisition of a 30 percent stake in Genpact will be the first deal to be scrutinized after a recent change in law that allows Indian authorities to tax overseas transactions involving indirect transfer of Indian assets. (Economic Times) here * India's IT companies will be hiring much less during this placement season starting August-September. Wipro, which had planned to keep the ratio of on-campus and off-campus hiring at 90:10 in the beginning of the year, has now changed it to 70:30, a senior executive said. (Economic Times) here * Videocon increased its market share in all major product categories, such as refrigerators, washing machines and televisions, by 2-5 percent, company and industry insiders say. (Economic Times) here AUTOS * Maruti Suzuki is now exploring ramping up the production capacity of diesel vehicles at its Gurgaon unit. The company rolls out its newly launched multi purpose vehicle (MUV) Ertiga and premium hatchback Ritz from this facility, according to a senior Maruti Suzuki executive. (Business Standard) here PHARMA * The government is apprehensive that the Indian drug companies' strategy of launching generic version of patented drugs could trigger retaliation from overseas countries that may hit the country's ambitious drug export plans. "If MNCs patents are not protected, then their governments can also put up non-tariff barriers to restrict entry of Indian drugs," a government official, familiar with the development said. (Economic Times) here * Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd said its board approved the merger of Elder Health Care (EHCL) into the company. * Gilead Sciences Inc signed deals with Ranbaxy Laboratories, Strides Arcolab and Mylan Inc's India unit to improve access and help lower costs of generic versions of its HIV drug emtricitabine in developing countries. * Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is looking for acquisitions in Europe including a possible takeover of German generic-drug maker Stada Arzneimittel AG, people familiar with the matter said. (Bloomberg) link.reuters.com/zys79s RETAIL * Some online stores are selling discounted clothing from companies such as Abercrombie & Fitch Co that have yet to officially enter the market. Homegrown start-ups including fashionandyou.com, myntra.com snapdeal.com, dealsandyou.com, yebhi.com and HomeShop 18 - which is eyeing a U.S. initial public offering - are introducing India's growing middle class to mid-market U.S. brands, at discounts of more than 50 percent. EARNINGS * ACC Ltd said July cement shipments fell to 1.88 million tonnes versus 2.01 million tonnes year ago. * Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said April-June net profit fell 62.47 percent to 782.8 million rupees from a year ago. * Berger Paints India's April-June net profit rose 19.35 percent to 444 million rupees from a year ago. NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * Euro under pressure after ECB, US jobs next test * Brent slips as ECB disappoints, supply worries support * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Compiled by Divya Chowdhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)