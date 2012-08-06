GLOBAL MARKETS * The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange rose 0.9 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan rose 1.6 percent. * Wall Street rallied to its highest level since early May on Friday on a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report and renewed hope European authorities would act to contain the euro zone debt crisis. * Asian shares and the euro rose on Monday as a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data and emerging optimism for European action on the debt crisis lifted risk appetite, although caution remains until concrete steps are taken, which may be weeks away. FACTORS TO WATCH * Major earnings on Monday: DLF, Steel Authority of India, Cadila Healthcare, and Wockhardt * Power ministers of all 28 states and the Federal govt will meet on Monday to discuss ways to avoid a repeat of the last week's grid failures. * A ministerial panel is likely to meet Monday evening and discuss a revised schedule for a 2G airwave auction. * India's July crude imports. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH TELECOMS * India on Friday set the minimum bid price in an auction for 2G mobile airwaves at a base price of 140 billion rupees ($2.5 billion), or at about 7.4 times the 2008 price, for 5 mega hertz of second-generation airwaves in the 1800 MHz band, in which GSM-based mobile carriers operate. * The industry body representing GSM telcos such as Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, Idea and Aircel is 'carefully examining its legal options' regarding as many as five key policy decisions linked to the airwaves sale, said Rajan Mathews, director-general of the Cellular Operators Association of India. (Economic Times) here * India's Company Law Board on Friday ordered Telenor's mobile phone joint venture in the country not to proceed with a planned auction of its assets until its next hearing, after the Norwegian mobile carrier's minority partner Unitech Ltd sought to stop the sale. (Reuters) FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * India's MCX Stock Exchange (MCX-SX) has received approval from the market regulator and central bank to launch currency options on its platform, the exchange said on Sunday. * The trustees of Employees' Provident Fund Organisation will take up for consideration and approval (EPFO)'s in a Tuesday meeting the proposal of Reliance Capital Asset Management Limited (RCAML) to sell 26 per cent stake to Japanese insurance firm Nippon Life. (Business Standard) here * SEBI is keeping a close tab on the pricing of initial public offers to avoid any possibility of market manipulation. In an interview, Sebi Chairman U K Sinha also says he is not against consent orders, but is in favour of a predictable and transparent process. (Business Standard) here * Future Capital Holdings Ltd board reviewed loans of 1.70 billion rupees given to Deccan Chronicle Group and promoter group and has agreed to take over its entire loan exposure to the company at book value. ENERGY/COMMODITIES * India needs a more cohesive energy policy and stringent grid management to avoid a recurrence of the power outages that hit hundreds of millions of people this week, the chief executive of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd said in an interview. * ONGC Videsh, Indian Oil Corp and Oil India, which are pumping millions of dollars into the Carabobo-I project in eastern Venezuela in partnership with Spain's Repsol, are facing the "threat of nationalization or expropriation" of their assets in that country, government documents say. (Times of India) here * Reliance Industries has agreed to share KG-D6 accounts with the national auditor under the terms of the production sharing contract, meeting a key demand of oil minister Jaipal Reddy ahead of a crucial meeting of the block's management committee. (Economic Times) here * Reliance Industries has streamlined its promoter holdings by bringing down the total number of promoter group entities to 55 - still the third highest for any BSE-listed company, according to the latest data available with stock exchanges. (Business Standard) here * State-run Hindustan Petroleum has made its first payment for Iranian oil in rupees to partially settle its bill for a cargo imported in May, company officials said on Friday, a move that will help New Delhi fix its trade imbalance with Tehran. Another state refiner, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd, the biggest Indian buyer of Iranian oil, will make a rupee payment on Monday, a company official said. (Reuters) PROPERTY/INFRASTRUCTURE * Irish building materials group CRH is close to picking up 51 percent stake in Jaiprakash Associates' cement operations in Gujarat at an enterprise value of about 42 billion rupees, said two persons familiar with the development. (Economic Times) here * Italian cement maker Italcementi denied on Friday being in talks with Jaiprakash Associates for a cement plant owned by the Indian group. Earlier on Friday, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation had told Reuters that Italcementi was planning to bid for one of two plants Jaiprakash is selling, a deal worth $500 million. * All the required formalities have been completed for the launch a joint venture company between Vadodara Municipal Corporation and GAIL for supply of natural gas in the city and surrounding areas, according to VMC Commissioner Ashwini Kumar. (Business Standard) here AUTOS/AIRLINES * Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said he expected Maruti Suzuki's violence-scarred plant at Manesar to resume production shortly and ruled out the possibility of the company relocating the factory to another state. (Times of India) here * India's federal cabinet on Friday gave a formal go-ahead to state-run Air India to start taking deliveries of 27 Boeing Dreamliners, a government statement said. IT * Videocon Industries plans to refinance a round $3 billion of debt to cut interest costs and standardise loan terms, five sources with direct knowledge of the deal said. EARNINGS * BGR Energy's April-June net profit fell 33.01 percent to 336.6 million rupees from a year ago. (Reuters) * TV Today Network's April-June net loss widened to 3.51 billion rupees from 2.82 billion rupees a year ago. * SKS Microfinance's April-June net loss narrowed to 388.4 million rupees versus 2.19 billion rupees a year ago. NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * Euro rises, hits 1-month high on stop-loss buying * Oil jumps on U.S. jobs rise, Brent hits 10-week high * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Compiled by Divya Chowdhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)