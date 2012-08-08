GLOBAL MARKETS * The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange rose 0.5 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan rose 0.6 percent. * U.S. stocks rose for a third straight day on Tuesday, pushing the S&P above 1,400 for the first time since early May, on growing optimism the European Central Bank would act soon to contain the euro zone's debt crisis. * Asian shares rose to a three-month high on Wednesday, supported by expectations that policymakers will soon decisively address the euro zone fiscal crisis and declining global growth. FACTORS TO WATCH * The Indian parliament begins its month-long monsoon session. * India - Money Supply data to be release by RBI. (1130GMT) * Major earnings on Wednesday: Bharti Airtel, GVK Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Finance Corp, Tata Power , and United Brewries Holdings. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * P Chidambaram, the newly appointed finance minister, is planning to revive share sales of listed state-run firms, primarily those in which public holding is less than 25 per cent, hoping to send out a strong signal of his intent to improve government finances and boost investor sentiment. LINK: here * Offshoring of back-office work to India, a trend among banks and accounting firms, came under new scrutiny with allegations that Standard Chartered Plc moved compliance oversight work dealing with Iranian banking transactions to India to avoid U.S. regulators. * India's telecoms ministry will ask the country's Supreme Court for approval to conduct a mobile radio airwaves auction in early November, a senior government official said on Tuesday, seeking more time for the sale that was due by end-August. * India is considering imposing a tax on sugar exports and dropping a 10 percent import duty to help curb overseas sales and keep a lid on domestic prices as a drought threatens farm output, government sources said on Tuesday. * The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has launched investigations into the current trend of automobile companies not allowing their dealers to diversify with other brands. LINK: here * Indian banks have asked the Reserve Bank of India to invoke the sunset clause on benchmark prime lending rate (BPLR), and has argued such a move will reduce interest rates for customers by 50-75 basis points as they will shift to base rate. LINK: here * State Bank of India is closing its one-time settlement scheme for bad loans of small, micro and medium enterprises due to disappointing response. LINK: here ENERGY/COMMODITIES * Indian energy major Reliance Industries is currently producing 29 million standard cubic metres a day (mscmd) of gas output from its KG D6 block, India's Oil Minister S Jaipal Reddy said on Tuesday. * A panel of Indian officials, including those from the upstream regulator, have declared three gas discoveries in Reliance Industries KG D6 block as commercial, subject to certain conditions, an oil ministry official said. Reliance's budgeted expenditure on key gas fields from the D6 block for the three fiscal years 2010/11, 2011/12, and 2012/13 has also been approved, with some conditions. * The Coal India Ltd board on Tuesday approved a proposal that would make the state-run monopoly pay a hefty penalty to power producers if it fails to supply at least half of the contracted quantity. LINK: here * Irish building materials group CRH Plc said it was in talks to pick up an equity stake in Jaiprakash Associates' cement operations in the western Indian state of Gujarat. TELECOMS * India's new spectrum pricing will drive consolidation in the telecom sector and lead to higher industry tariffs, Fitch Ratings says. The agency continues to have a Negative Outlook on the sector, due to ongoing regulatory uncertainty. * Tulip Telecom Ltd tied up 4 billion rupees through debt and internal accruals for redemption of outstanding FCCBs. * Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC have come together to invest in a startup that is in the business of sports education. LINK: here HOSPITALITY * Promoters of EIH Ltd, which runs the Oberoi and Trident chain of hotels, are likely to increase their stake in the company to more than 40 per cent. LINK: here AUTOS * About 30 trade unions in the region today petitioned the state administration for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enquiry into the violence at Maruti Suzuki India's Manesar unit on July 18. LINK: here * The Haryana labour department on Tuesday initiated conciliatory talks between the workers and the management of Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Limited (HMSI). LINK: here RETAIL * Private retail chains Fabindia, Shoppers Stop and a consortium led by The Bombay Store have been shortlisted to place financial bids for partnering government-owned Khadi Gram Udyog Bhawan in running and marketing about 10 of its mega stores across the country. LINK: here